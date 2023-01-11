April 20, 1999 will forever mark when American culture took a turn for the worse, and created a chain-reaction for decades to come of high school massacres. Fourteen children were left dead in Columbine High School.
For the past 20 years, parents have begged the question: “Why did this happen? How do we stop it from happening again?”
This is my answer, and this is why I believe Ball High will meet the same fate as the other 304 schools attacked in the last 24 years.
More than 44 percent of perpetrators displayed their plans before a shooting took place. The official threat assessment document for school shooters by the FBI states that one of the easily preventable risks for shootings in schools is ignoring and dismissing threats and safety issues brought to their attention.
Nikolas Cruz was reported to his school twice. The Uvalde shooter was known to be at-risk since the third grade. Police refused to remove firearms from Orlando Harris’s room. The list is endless and constantly cycling.
So, how does this tie into the future of Ball High?
In just one month, one lockdown and two holds have occurred; all involved a weapon being brought on, or around, campus. All three of these scenarios have been “dealt with” in ways reminiscent of past shootings.
The first lockdown confused teachers and students as they were unaware of whether or not it was a drill. Several teachers left their doors open, lights on, and continued teaching as usual.
The first hold went as expected, but the second was called during the passing period, which induced immediate panic. Students were given different instructions, pulled into random classrooms, left out alone in hallways, etc.
Due to what I can only refer to as trauma from these situations, we hold our breaths when the intercom beeps, classrooms fall silent, and we search for our teacher's affirmation that we are safe, all while knowing we aren’t.
Though the lockdown confusion was dismissible, for something like that to happen twice in one semester is unforgivable. Parents weren’t informed of the confusion, students weren’t given information or an apology for our endangerment, and teachers were silenced when they attempted to speak up.
These situations were swept under the rug.
Though the “see something, say something” policy is enforced, they rarely ever do something.
Ball High’s attitude is precisely the one of Columbine, of Uvalde and of Santa Fe. We were lucky that these lockdowns weren’t from an active threat.
Imagine an active shooter in a school where teachers can’t even lockdown, where ideas on safety are berated or viewed as an inconvenience, where our present is the past for massacres that have already occurred and where your child could be left out alone in a hallway to become a statistic or a news headline to be forgotten about in a week.
It’s harsh. It’s reality. And it’s Ball High’s future.
Jaeda Daniels is a sophomore at Ball High School in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.