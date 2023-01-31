Tomorrow is Groundhog Day, an occasion that goes justifiably unnoticed in the culinary world. Groundhog for dinner? No thanks. Ground hog, on the other hand, is worth celebrating, especially when most butcher cases have ground pork readily available in several tasty, budget-friendly forms.
Ground pork shows up most frequently as sausage. Whether it’s sage-inflected breakfast sausage, fennel-laced Italian sausage, in its various permutations of mild, spicy or “sweet,” or bright orange Mexican chorizo, pork sausage is a great way to start the day.
The long-time staple “meatloaf mix,” which is a half-and-half blend of ground pork and ground beef has found a new following among cooks who recognize that it generally has a lower fat content, and lower price, than ground beef. Inflation-fighting shoppers have been substituting the mix in more than just meatloaf to save a few bucks in a way that most family members won’t even notice.
That switch saves more than money; a recent report from the World Resources Institute notes that each calorie of consumable pork produced has only one-seventh the climate impact of a calorie of beef. That’s because pigs are not ruminants, and aren’t producing methane, and are more efficient at turning their feed into meat.
With those environmental benefits in mind, some cooks are ready to move beyond the half-and-half mix and go whole hog, as it were, in using ground pork. Depending on the grocery store or butcher shop, ground pork may be a very consistent, hamburger like texture, or it may be sold as “diced pork,” tiny, irregular scraps of pork loin trimmings. Typically, diced pork is too lean to squash into patties or meatballs, but is perfect for stir-fry, soups and sauce-based dishes like Sloppy Joes and pasta sauces.
Bolognese sauce, one of the classic Italian pasta sauces, is made with either a combination of ground beef and ground pork or just ground pork. While a traditional pasta sauce made with meat takes hours on the stove to break down the pieces of meat, Bolognese comes together much more quickly since the meat is already bite-size. Pork Bolognese can be on the table in under an hour, but it’s even better when it has an hour or so, or even overnight, to let the flavors meld.
Ground pork is a staple in egg rolls, and the egg roll ingredients can be used to make a soup that captures the flavor of the take-out favorite without the frying. To make it even easier to put together, packaged coleslaw can be used instead of carrots and cabbage. While any cabbage — green, purple, bok choy — will work, red or purple cabbage will result in a purplish broth that may not appeal to everyone.
Pork pie is another good showcase for ground pork. Meat nestled between two crusts makes a hearty, and very portable, meal that travels well for picnics and potlucks. The pie is good warm or chilled, and is best served with a drizzle of mustard.
