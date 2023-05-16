Galveston was second-rate before Kelly de Schaun By WANDA BUTTNER May 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Under the direction of Kelly de Schaun, Galveston went from a second-rate tourist trap with dirty beaches to a high-end tourist destination.Shame on the city council members, the city manager and the Park Board Trustees because I doubt you will be able to replace her.Wanda ButtnerGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDickinson smoke shop owner charged in drug raid, authorities sayBiz Buzz: Canadian chain Tim Hortons eyes League City parcelTrustees agree to end park board CEO's contractSanta Fe councilwoman resigns, city calls electionSea Star Base's sale could spell end of its missionPort of Galveston extends contract with Carnival for 17 yearsMan accused of shooting at officers during chaseUT System discloses student's haircut complaint against RaimerLawsuit seeks board balance among tellers of Texas historyInvestigation finds no fault with Galveston SWAT raid, officials say CollectionsIt’s Wild GametimeLantern house removed from the Bolivar Point LighthousePlein Air artists paint island scenesCinco de Mayo celebrated at annual fiesta in GalvestonTexas City celebrates Cinco de Mayo85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th year CommentedLet's talk some truth about telling lies (52) Texas should provide prisons with air-conditioning (51) Kennedy Democrats want debates ahead of party primary (49) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) Maintaining freedom of the press is not free (38) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37) Galveston County Library Alliance checks out banned books (33) Guest commentary: Awaken and let's fix our fine old house (29) State urgently needs more power lines (28)
