POLICE
Man accused of shooting at officers during chase
A man was held on $350,000 bond Wednesday accused of leading law officers on a high-speed chase and shooting at them with a firearm, authorities said.
The chase began Tuesday night when League City officers attempted to stop a car, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Ray Nolen said.
The man fled south Interstate 45 and discharged a firearm at pursuing officers, but nobody was hit, Nolen said.
Law officers lost the man in Galveston, he said.
During the pursuit, a deputy’s vehicle was struck by a civilian car and totaled, Nolen said.
The deputy was transported to the hospital for a physical evaluation, he said.
Authorities made an arrest in the case Wednesday, Nolen said.
Donail Fuller James, 35, was charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant, according to court documents.
James was held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail, according to court documents.
— José Mendiola
EMERGENCY
Four families displaced by isle fire, chief says
GALVESTON
An adult and child were treated for smoke inhalation during a fire Wednesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Avenue O, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.
The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. in a two-story apartment complex where four families were living, Olsen said.
The fire was believed to have started on the first floor and spread to the second floor, Olsen said.
“I believe all four families were displaced,” Olsen said. “There’s no way they can stay there.”
No deaths and no injuries other than the smoke inhalation were reported, Olsen said.
The fire department was investigating the cause of the fire as of Wednesday afternoon, Olsen said.
— José Mendiola
EDUCATION
Rodgers and Sanchez win in Clear Creek ISD
Jamieson Mackay was elected to Position 2 on the Clear Creek Independent School District school board Saturday night and incumbent Arturo Sanchez was reelected for a second term as the school board’s Position 3 trustee, according to complete and unofficial results.
In Galveston County, Glencora Rodgers, who ran for Position 2 against Mackay, received 56 percent of the vote. In Harris County, Mackay received 57 percent of the vote, which put him in the lead with a total of 715 voters, 51 percent, among voters in both counties. Rodgers received 666 votes in total.
Position 2 spans areas in both Harris and Galveston counties.
Incumbent Arturo Sanchez received 58 percent of the vote, 1,785 ballots, against Peter Lauzon, who received 1,263 votes, according to complete and unofficial results from the Harris County Election Administrator’s Office.
Canvassing of the 2023 board of trustees election is planned for May 17, with board members to be sworn in at the school district’s regular board meeting on May 22, officials said Wednesday.
— Sarah Grunau
