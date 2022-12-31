This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Trevor and Hank.
Give a big hello to Trevor (A031491), who a six month old Domestic Short Hair with a white and gray coat. Trevor is about six months old, friendly, playful and outgoing. He seeks attention and flirts with visitors. Trevor is a cutie with his sparkling white coat highlighted with gray patches and hazel eyes with a thoughtful expression. The finishing touch is his pink nose with a tiny gray dot. If you are looking for a cat that has it all — looks and personality — come on in and ask to meet Trevor.
Meet Hank (A031820) who is an 11 month old male Weimaraner mix. His high energy and playfulness shows you his athletic side and willingness to be your new work out buddy. He enjoys being in the play area with his favorite volunteers and loves to explore all new environments. Are you ready for a running companion? Swing on by and meet Hank.
Are you missing excitement in your life? Come visit Trevor and Hank at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center!
Trevor and Hank will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Jan. 3 to Jan. 7. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
