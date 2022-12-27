Black-eyed peas can be made a variety of ways for the New Year’s holiday. They can be made vegan using vegetable broth and herbs, creole style with smoked turkey leg and creole seasoning or traditionally with ham.
Collard greens, cut into thin ribbons, can be sautéd for a meatless dish with more texture and color than the slow braised recipes.
It may be that we need a new way of welcoming in the new year. The past few years have been far from stellar for many people, and maybe it stems from not getting the best introduction to them. Could it be that years have gotten more skittish, for some reason (global warming? Long Covid?) and the raucous acknowledgement of their arrival throws them off? Maybe we need to treat the new year like a new cat being added to the household, slowly and quietly letting it get its bearings before attempting much interaction with it.
Even if that’s the case, there are still some New Year’s Day traditions worth keeping. Eating black-eyed peas and a heaping serving of greens has been common, especially among residents of the American South, for more than a century. There are plenty of reasons to eat black-eyed peas all year, but legend holds that eating them on New Year’s Day starts the year off on the right note and brings good luck for the entire year.
Eating greens has a similar connotation, since the greens traditionally represented money, and eating greens on New Year’s Day was thought to invite prosperity for the year. Although that lore doesn’t really hold up to scrutiny (Is it really a good idea to eat money? It seems kind of wasteful), winter greens are plentiful right now, having survived the recent plunge in temperatures. Cabbage and collard greens are sturdy enough to withstand a freeze, but cook down to a more yielding texture that is much more pleasant than actually eating greenbacks.
Both greens and black-eyed peas are most often cooked with pork, typically ham hocks or bacon. For a vegan version, it’s easy to substitute smoky spices like smoked paprika or chipotle powder for the meat products. Meat-eaters wanting a lower-fat option than pork can use a smoked turkey wing or leg instead.
Unlike most beans, it isn’t necessary to soak black-eyed peas before cooking, though it does speed up the process, saving time and energy when starting with dried black-eyed peas. If the peas are soaked in water overnight, it will take about half an hour to reach the right degree of tenderness. Dried peas straight from the package will take an hour or more to achieve the same softness. Surprisingly, fresh peas found in the produce department take almost as long to cook, but have the advantage of a more delicate flavor.
Some people prefer their greens cooked in a slow braise until they are totally limp and pliant. That’s a great way to ensure that all the smoky flavor of the pork melds with the greens, but a meatless stir-fry method reduces cooking time and produces a collard dish with more texture and color. By slicing the collards into thin ribbons, they cook quickly while retaining all their flavor and nutrients.
