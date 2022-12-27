It may be that we need a new way of welcoming in the new year. The past few years have been far from stellar for many people, and maybe it stems from not getting the best introduction to them. Could it be that years have gotten more skittish, for some reason (global warming? Long Covid?) and the raucous acknowledgement of their arrival throws them off? Maybe we need to treat the new year like a new cat being added to the household, slowly and quietly letting it get its bearings before attempting much interaction with it.

Even if that’s the case, there are still some New Year’s Day traditions worth keeping. Eating black-eyed peas and a heaping serving of greens has been common, especially among residents of the American South, for more than a century. There are plenty of reasons to eat black-eyed peas all year, but legend holds that eating them on New Year’s Day starts the year off on the right note and brings good luck for the entire year.

