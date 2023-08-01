Laura Tacquard, from left, Henry Tacquard, Christine Jorgensen and Jana Champagne are gearing up for the Sunshine Center’s 70th anniversary with an Urban Cowboy Dinner & Dance on Aug. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Galveston.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Plenty of Galveston County residents have fond memories of showing their Texas pride on the dance floor at Gilley’s, the legendary Pasadena honky-tonk. On Saturday night, they can relive those days at an Urban Cowboy-themed barbecue benefiting the Sunshine Center, complete with the food and music showcased by the popular 1980 movie.
The fundraising event at the Knights of Columbus Hall celebrates the seventieth anniversary of the Sunshine Center, which was founded as the Sunshine School to serve children with special needs at a time when public schools offered little for those outside the mainstream. As public schools became more inclusive, the Sunshine Center pivoted to serving adults with special needs, offering community support, employment services and supports and individualized skill-building.
The Aug. 5 “Urban Cowboy” dinner and dance features a cowboy-style menu of brisket, pulled pork and the traditional barbecue sides. The dinner will fuel an evening of dancing to ‘80s-era country music tunes spun by DJ Jay Flowers, with plenty of opportunities for both sultry partner dancing a la Sissy and Bud and upbeat line dancing for the whole crowd.
The event also includes a silent auction with a wide variety of items. “We have a sunset sailing cruise, guitars, an ice chest full of summer fun, and some other wonderful items,” Laura Tacquard, president of the Sunshine Center’s board of directors, said. “People will be amazed by the unique items.”
Proceeds of the fundraising will help to support the Sunshine Center’s client activities fund. “The fund helps the center have outings and do crafts, and supplements clients’ fees for activities,” Tacquard explained. “It’s become especially important to have those funds available this year, as the state has mandated moving from day habilitation to individualized skills and socialization. We have to be out in the community more, but the state didn’t think about how going more places requires more money.”
Client activities and inclusion are central to the mission of the Sunshine Center, which is to enhance independence, and community responsibility, and to foster self-esteem and dignity among individuals with developmental disabilities. All Galveston County adult individuals with developmental disabilities are eligible for Sunshine Center services, and their families can participate in family support activities.
The “Urban Cowboy” barbecue is the Sunshine Center’s largest fundraising event of the year, and tickets are available by calling the center, at 409-763-3621 or at the door. The dinner begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie in Galveston.
