Plenty of Galveston County residents have fond memories of showing their Texas pride on the dance floor at Gilley’s, the legendary Pasadena honky-tonk. On Saturday night, they can relive those days at an Urban Cowboy-themed barbecue benefiting the Sunshine Center, complete with the food and music showcased by the popular 1980 movie.

The fundraising event at the Knights of Columbus Hall celebrates the seventieth anniversary of the Sunshine Center, which was founded as the Sunshine School to serve children with special needs at a time when public schools offered little for those outside the mainstream. As public schools became more inclusive, the Sunshine Center pivoted to serving adults with special needs, offering community support, employment services and supports and individualized skill-building.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

