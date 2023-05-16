A crane is in place Monday, May 15, 2023, as workers prepare to remove the the lantern house from the top of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse. Removing the lantern house begins phase one of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation’s restoration project. The heat level for recipes like chicken tiki masala, can easily be adjusted for adventurous eaters or those that prefer a milder curry.
Fans of soccer, kindness and fresh-baked cookies will soon be without one of their most beloved advocates. Ted Lasso, the fictional soccer coach who has charmed television viewers with puns, gentle humor and the occasional locker room brawl, takes his leave on Apple TV on May 31.
The three seasons of the show, which focused on the travails of an American football coach hired to turn around a flailing British soccer team, traced the growth and transformation of many of the characters, especially the young players who navigated their success through pitfalls of cockiness, self-doubt and racism to find their voices on the team and in their lives. One constant, however, was the pink box of “biscuits for the boss” that Ted presented to the team’s owner, Rebecca, every morning.
Viewers were intrigued as Rebecca went from resisting the treats to pouncing on them as soon as they arrived. After many requests for the recipe, Apple TV obliged so that fans could make their own. No doubt many viewers will be eating the shortbread cookies as they bid their final goodbyes to Ted, Rebecca and the members of the AFC Richmond team on May 31.
One of the running jokes of the show is that Coach Lasso knows almost nothing about soccer (it was revealed early on that he was hired in large part for his ignorance because Rebecca vindictively wanted the team to fail as revenge on her ex-husband) and functions more as a cheerleader. It’s possible that he knows almost as little about baking because the shortbread recipe is easy and almost foolproof.
Although the shortbread cookies don’t require much baking skill, the best results depend on using quality ingredients. Because the cookies get most of their flavor from butter, using premium butter such as Plugra or Kerrygold will produce a better-tasting cookie with a loftier, finer texture. Regular butter will work as well, but avoid store-brand varieties, which can have a higher water content and less flavor.
Ted Lasso’s eating habits were carefully crafted by the scriptwriters to give insights into his character. To show his respect for the food of his new neighborhood, he asks the proprietor of an Indian restaurant to fix something he would cook for his own family. The cook prepares an incendiary curry that is a family favorite for people who have eaten spicy food their whole lives. The comedy of Kansas-raised Ted reacting to the hottest food he has ever tasted quickly gives way to charm, as he determinedly struggles to finish every bite in solidarity with his new neighbors.
Fortunately, the heat level in most Indian food is extremely adjustable both by reducing the amount of spice and by choosing more moderate versions of spice blends. Kashmiri chile powder is one of the most subtle, and Punjabi chile powder is a step stronger. For family-style meals, it’s also possible to use just half the spice or less called for in cooking the dish and pass the rest of it separately to more adventurous eaters.
Ted Lasso was also fondly ribbed by his associates for keeping an open jar of peanut butter on the counter, so he could dip in whenever the urge struck. No harm is eating peanut butter out of the jar, but with hardly any more effort, he could have had no-cook peanut butter balls on hand, getting not only the instant boost of peanut butter but also some fiber. Peanut butter balls can be made with no-sugar peanut butter and no additional sweeteners for an even healthier snack.
