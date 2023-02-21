Whether it’s jelly beans, barbecue or burgers, American presidents have often been remembered for their food preferences. One president with a surprisingly wide-ranging palate was our very first, George Washington. He not only ate and drank virtually everything produced in the thirteen colonies but farmed and fished for much of it throughout his life.

George Washington had the advantage of living most of his life in the relatively temperate climate of Virginia, with a long growing season that provided his household with produce, poultry and even grain for making whiskey.

