Whether it’s jelly beans, barbecue or burgers, American presidents have often been remembered for their food preferences. One president with a surprisingly wide-ranging palate was our very first, George Washington. He not only ate and drank virtually everything produced in the thirteen colonies but farmed and fished for much of it throughout his life.
George Washington had the advantage of living most of his life in the relatively temperate climate of Virginia, with a long growing season that provided his household with produce, poultry and even grain for making whiskey.
Probably more is known about Washington’s dining adventures than any other president because he lived in one place, Mount Vernon, for more than forty years. Mount Vernon, located on the banks of the Potomac just outside what later became Washington, D.C., was a working farm in Washington’s time and a commercial fishery.
Current visitors to Mount Vernon can tour the cookhouse and food storage areas where enslaved household staff made the meals and prepared the provisions to keep Washington’s agricultural and political pursuits running.
In addition to the business records of what was grown, Martha Washington kept meticulous notes of the meals served to the guests who visited; many of her recipes are now identified by the names of historically significant guests who enjoyed them like “Lafayette Gingerbread.” Along with Washington’s diaries and letters, those records have helped historians document the culinary proceedings at the Washington home.
Washington once referred to his home as a “well-resorted tavern,” and daily meals were always hearty. Breakfast generally included one or more kinds of meat, vegetables and Washington’s favorite: hoecakes served slathered in butter and honey made at Mount Vernon.
An early dinner was standard and even more substantial, with an array of seasonal vegetables, including cauliflower, corn, squash or cabbage, accompanying the lamb, beef, pork or poultry centering the meal. According to one of his step-grandchildren, Washington was not a picky eater. He was “not particular in his diet, with the exception of fish, of which he was excessively fond,” she recalled.
Washington was no doubt fond not only of eating fish but of having them thrive along the 10-mile riverbank along Mount Vernon’s edge, where they formed one of his most lucrative enterprises. He described his stretch of the Potomac as “well-stocked with various kinds of fish in all seasons of the year, and in the Spring with shad, herring, bass, carp, perch and sturgeon” and historians estimate that Washington earned more from his fishery than from farming the 8,000 acres of Mount Vernon. Some fish were sold nearby, and herring were salted and shipped throughout the colonies.
It’s fortunate that today Mount Vernon relies on tourism, not fish, for income because the fish populations in the Potomac River have dropped below commercially viable levels. However, Mount Vernon still offers boat tours along the Potomac that recreate some of the routes used in fishing.
Unlike the fishing enterprises, Washington’s distillery is still in operation, producing rum, brandy and rye whiskey in small batches. In addition to providing drinks, the distillery’s output found its way into some of the dishes served at Mount Vernon’s table, including tomatoes stewed in rum.
