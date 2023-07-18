Meat substitutes have come a long way in recent years, and a recent trip to the breakfast-meat aisle confirmed that. There, the usual chorizo offerings — beef, pork, extra spicy — were joined by a soy chorizo. Soy chorizo isn’t exactly a new phenomenon; “soyrizo” has been a niche product of several natural food producers for years. The difference this time was that the soy chorizo wasn’t made by a vegetarian, health-oriented company, but by Mexican food powerhouse Cacique, and placed alongside the traditional varieties instead of in a separate section. When one of the largest chorizo producers in the world decides it’s time for a meatless version, vegetarian substitutes have definitely joined the mainstream.
Other companies are following suit and bringing new meatless products to market. Impossible Foods, producers of one of the top-rated meat alternatives, describes their meat alternatives as “made from plants for people who love meat.”
While Impossible hopes that the taste of their products will help meat-eaters make the switch, they also make the case that eating less meat is essential for the health of the planet. In terms of reducing greenhouse emissions and conserving water, “Adjusting your diet can be better than getting solar panels, driving an electric car or avoiding plastic straws,” Impossible promises. A 2018 study at the University of Oxford estimates that a plant-based diet reduces an individual’s carbon footprint by 73 percent.
In many recipes, the switch to meatless might be unnoticeable at the dinner table. Remember the classic Clairol advertising slogan, “Only her hairdresser knows for sure”? For some of the meat-less mains, the slogan could be “Only their cardiologist knows for sure,” because while the taste may be the same as actual beef or pork, the alternatives usually have no cholesterol and less than half the fat of their animal counterparts.
Switching to plant-based meat alternatives doesn’t require much modification in the kitchen. One adaptation is to slow down on adding salt, because most plant-based meat has salt added during processing. Smoky spices such as smoked paprika, chipotle powder or cumin add depth without increasing the sodium content.
Because plant-based meat contains less fat, a little more oil may be required to keep it from sticking to the pan, and to distribute the seasonings throughout the food. With less fat and less moisture, it’s easier for the meatless versions to dry out. To prevent over-dry burgers, make thicker patties and reduce the cooking time. If there’s enough prep time, it helps to form the patties in advance and let them chill for an hour or so before grilling; that will help them hold their shape and keep the center cool a bit longer, giving the outside a chance to brown without overcooking the inside.
One of the easiest ways to switch to plant-based meat is to start with the kind that looks like ground beef and use it for tacos, pasta sauce and casseroles. In that kind of recipe, no adaptations are needed to create an easy, healthier.
