Meat substitutes have come a long way in recent years, and a recent trip to the breakfast-meat aisle confirmed that. There, the usual chorizo offerings — beef, pork, extra spicy — were joined by a soy chorizo. Soy chorizo isn’t exactly a new phenomenon; “soyrizo” has been a niche product of several natural food producers for years. The difference this time was that the soy chorizo wasn’t made by a vegetarian, health-oriented company, but by Mexican food powerhouse Cacique, and placed alongside the traditional varieties instead of in a separate section. When one of the largest chorizo producers in the world decides it’s time for a meatless version, vegetarian substitutes have definitely joined the mainstream.

Other companies are following suit and bringing new meatless products to market. Impossible Foods, producers of one of the top-rated meat alternatives, describes their meat alternatives as “made from plants for people who love meat.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription