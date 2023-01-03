Many Texans will tell you that there are few better ways to start the day than with a Mexican breakfast. A big plate of eggs, usually accompanied by sides of beans and potatoes, has fueled countless days, but a recent trip to Mexico revealed a way to make these breakfasts even better. Either as a side dish or the main course, chilaquiles were a mainstay of breakfasts in Mexico.
Chilaquiles are sort of the French toast of Mexican cuisine. They were originally created as a way to use up stale tortillas from the previous day’s meals. By frying tortilla pieces and adding a savory sauce, the leftover tortillas become the base of a dish that can be spicy, cheesy, crunchy, or all of the above. After cooking briefly in sauce, the tortillas are partly crispy, partly yielding as they absorb the sauce, and altogether delicious. To make a less oil-infused version, some cooks bake the tortillas in the oven until crispy, though baked tortillas tend to absorb more sauce and lose their texture.
In many restaurants in Mexico, the question with each breakfast order was “red or green?” As diners had the choice of a red ranchero-style sauce or a more tart green tomatillo sauce binding their chilaquiles together. Some restaurants, especially those specializing in breakfast, added their own options, with one offering five chilaquiles sauces: red, green, an Oaxacan mole, poblano pepper, or a gooey cheese version similar to enchiladas suizas.
With all of those choices, it’s clear that there’s no “right” way to fix chilaquiles. Even the main ingredient, stale tortillas, isn’t a hard and fast requirement any more; many recipes call for packaged tortilla chips as an easy substitute for the tortillas that inspired the dish in the first place. Using canned enchilada sauce or mole paste also cuts down prep time.
Although chilaquiles are more often a side dish to a plate of eggs, some cafes in our area, including Galveston’s Café Canela and League City’s El Centinela, offer them as a main dish at breakfast time, with eggs optional.
When making chilaquiles at home, it’s easy to top the chips with a fried or poached egg, and making the chilaquiles in a casserole creates nests where eggs can be baked to the preferred state of firmness, whether, fully cooked or runny. “Smitten Kitchen” cookbook author Deb Perelman channeled her love of chilaquiles (“I have never met an intersection of tortillas and salsa and cheese and eggs that I did not love excessively,” she writes) into a casserole that uses canned black beans as well as eggs for a protein-forward version that stands up to traveling to potlucks or re-heating.
While chilaquiles are typically a breakfast food, a number of restaurants in Mexico swap out the eggs with chicken or pork for lunch or dinner. The café that offered five different sauces also had options for serving them with eggs, chicken, grilled steak strips or fried beef. There’s no need to stick to the traditional pairing when making a dish that, after all, was conceived as a way to use up leftovers.
