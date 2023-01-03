Many Texans will tell you that there are few better ways to start the day than with a Mexican breakfast. A big plate of eggs, usually accompanied by sides of beans and potatoes, has fueled countless days, but a recent trip to Mexico revealed a way to make these breakfasts even better. Either as a side dish or the main course, chilaquiles were a mainstay of breakfasts in Mexico.

Chilaquiles are sort of the French toast of Mexican cuisine. They were originally created as a way to use up stale tortillas from the previous day’s meals. By frying tortilla pieces and adding a savory sauce, the leftover tortillas become the base of a dish that can be spicy, cheesy, crunchy, or all of the above. After cooking briefly in sauce, the tortillas are partly crispy, partly yielding as they absorb the sauce, and altogether delicious. To make a less oil-infused version, some cooks bake the tortillas in the oven until crispy, though baked tortillas tend to absorb more sauce and lose their texture.

