When Harry Truman said, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” his privilege was showing. Most of us don’t have a White House staff to go in the kitchen for us, so staying out isn’t an option. Minimizing the time spent cooking, however, is an attractive option by mid-August, and there are strategies for getting out of the kitchen as quickly as possible without heating it up.
Salad suppers are a mainstay of the hottest summer days when the mere thought of turning on the oven can make a cook break a sweat. Served on a heap of lettuce, spooned over tomato slices or accompanied by a favorite roll, a protein-based salad makes a light but satisfying and nutritious summer meal.
Staying cool in the kitchen may call for a few compromises, though. Shrimp salad sounds delightfully cool, but if it involves a big steaming pot of boiling water to make, the cooling effect is a wash. Foregoing fresh local shrimp may seem like a sacrilege to coastal residents, but desperately hot times call for unusual approaches; using frozen, pre-cooked shrimp won’t result in having your Coastal Texan status revoked.
Of course, frozen shrimp aren’t going to win a side-by-side comparison with fresh ones, but a creamy remoulade dressing helps to close the gap. The dressing doesn’t require any cooking, either, just assembling some handy pantry items.
A similar shortcut works for chicken salad as well. Using a rotisserie chicken from the grocery’s deli counter results in a cool composed salad made by a cool, composed cook. A regular rotisserie chicken from most groceries will yield a little more than four cups of shredded chicken, enough for a main-dish salad for a family or a generous dish for a potluck.
Pineapple chicken salad keeps its cool by combining fruit and crunchy nuts with a tangy yogurt dressing that melds together the shredded rotisserie chicken with the contrasting textures. Fresh pineapple can be substituted for canned, but will have a different enzymatic reaction with the yogurt that may have more tang than expected.
For the ultimate in hot-weather salad making, there are options that don’t even require going out in the heat to get to the grocery store. Chickpea salad, made with canned garbanzo beans, relies on pantry staples to create an easy salad that doubles as a sandwich filling.
Chickpea salad is a vegetarian alternative to tuna salad, using the same finely-chopped crunchy vegetables brightened with a splash of lemon juice. It can easily be a vegan dish by omitting the mayonnaise and adding an additional spoonful of olive oil to bind the ingredients together.
Another way to stay out of the hot kitchen? Making a double batch of whatever is on the menu will mean dinner is ready for another night later in the week, leaving more time to cool off elsewhere.
