In the old fairy tale, saying “open sesame” revealed a wealth of wonders. Opening a container of sesame seeds isn’t quite so dramatic, but it can lead to some pretty wonderful results. Whether they’re used to enliven salads, main dishes or a heritage baked good, sesame seeds add a nutty flavor and crunchy texture to a wide variety of foods.
It’s not just a coincidence that the country’s best-selling hamburgers are served on a bun topped with a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Since 1968, when McDonald’s unveiled the Big Mac, buns topped with sesame seeds have held millions of burgers. McDonald’s was a latecomer, though; paintings inside an ancient Egyptian tomb show bakers adding sesame seeds to bread dough.
Sesame seeds were brought to America by enslaved Africans, who planted them in kitchen gardens throughout the South. Sesame, known in their native languages as benne, was a prodigious addition to the garden: The seeds could be used for flavoring or pressed to make oil, while the leaves and seed pods, which are similar to okra, were also edible.
Although the sesame seeds were never widely adopted as a cash crop, Southerners made sure to grow enough for a cookie that became a signature of the lowcountry coastal areas of the South. Benne cookies are everywhere in Savannah, Charleston and the surrounding areas; no bakery there that touts its Southern roots would forego a display of their take on the crispy cookie.
While some bakers lace their cookies with a smattering of sesame seeds, distributing them as sparsely as McDonald’s does on a Big Mac bun, the ideal benne cookie is loaded with the sesame seeds for a nutty taste and plenty of crunch. Toasting the sesame seeds before mixing them into the batter maximizes their flavor by releasing more of the oils.
Toasting the seeds is best done in a small skillet over medium heat, shaking or stirring the seeds frequently. Their tiny size means that the seeds will start to brown quickly, and it’s important to take them off the heat as soon as they start to darken slightly, because they will continue to roast even after the heat is turned off.
Benne cookies (and Big Macs, of course) are an American invention, but sesame seeds have made their way into many of the world’s cuisines. Asian dishes made with sesame seeds are common, and since the seeds are typically more than 50 percent oil, they are often pressed into sesame oil used for flavoring as well as cooking.
That high oil content is key to another culture’s use of sesame seeds. Tahini, a thick puree of sesame seeds, is used as an emulsifier in making many Middle Eastern dishes, especially hummus. Tahini is the basis of many sauces in the Middle East, and it’s easy to make simply by grinding sesame seeds in a food processor with a little olive oil. Because so many people prefer to make their own tahini at home, grocery stores with a Middle Eastern clientele (including the League City H-E-B) usually stock half-pound or one-pound bags that are more economical for seed-forward recipes than buying the seeds in small spice jars. Groceries with a bulk spices section will have them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.