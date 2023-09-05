The thermometer may say that it’s still summer, but a trip to any grocery store or coffee shop makes it clear that we’re now in Pumpkin Spice season. Starbucks, creator of the original pumpkin spice offering twenty years ago, launched their seasonal pumpkin spice lattes on Aug. 24.
Yes, during the month meteorologists have called the hottest month in recorded history, Starbucks began evoking the tastes and smells of a crisp autumn day by bringing back their popular blend of pumpkin syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and coffee. In a concession to the triple-digit temperatures, the drink is also available in an iced version.
While creating the love child of coffee and pumpkin pie may have seemed like a stretch, the products from other companies that are attempting to hitch a ride on Starbucks’ hay wagon have become staggering. There are pumpkin spice Twinkies, marshmallows, jelly beans and hot chocolate. Just at breakfast time, there are Cheerios, yogurt, granola and pancake mix steeped in pumpkin spice. KIND bars, popcorn seasoning, ice pops and Oreos bring the now-ubiquitous flavor to the snack realm.
Pumpkin spice isn’t even limited to edible products. Hefty trash bags now come in a seasonal pumpkin-spice scent, available at big-box stores like Walmart and Target, where shoppers can also pick up body wash in the scent. For a full immersion, Great Wolf Lodge, soon to be part of League City’s hospitality landscape, is offering a special “Pumpkin Spice Suite” at some of its properties, including the indoor waterpark near Dallas. The suites have orange and brown color schemes and a custom fragrance that captures the essence of a pumpkin spice latte (presumably the essence of a cool day, not an August day when everyone’s sweating.) Guests in the pumpkin spice suites receive a room-service delivery of muffins and lattes for another layer of the signature scent.
Even with so many opportunities to celebrate the unofficial flavor of fall, some cooks will prefer to make their own versions, either to avoid the sugar bomb of the Starbucks latte or to add the spice blend to their own favorite foods. Up until 2015, the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks didn’t actually contain any pumpkin, just the spices typically found in pumpkin pie, so it’s easy to recreate the flavor profile of the now-classic drink in recipes that don’t call for pumpkin. Pumpkin pie spice is available ready-made in the spice section of the supermarket or can be made at home by blending six parts cinnamon with one part each of ginger, nutmeg, cloves and allspice.
French toast already benefits from a dash of cinnamon, so it’s not much of a stretch to add nutmeg and cloves to the mix for a flavor that pairs well with maple syrup. The spice mix can be added to the egg bath the bread soaks in, or sprinkled on as it cooks on the griddle to send the fragrance wafting out of the kitchen.
Another way to pair the spice blend with pumpkin is to use it to coat pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas. The spiced pepitas can be eaten by themselves as a snack, or added to salads for extra crunch.
Making pumpkin spice goodies at home has another advantage: Starbucks will remove its pumpkin spice drinks on Nov. 1 to make room for seasonal winter flavors like gingerbread and peppermint, but home cooks can enjoy the flavor a little longer, including those months when it’s actually fall here.
