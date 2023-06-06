Cooks are used to the ephemeral nature of their handiwork. No matter how long they spend preparing food, it’s just a matter of time (if they did a good job) before it disappears. What lingers, after a big production like Thanksgiving dinner or a picnic, isn’t the food that was made but the memories of the time spent together.
Galvestonian Emerson Schreiner has made a career in similar fleeting moments. As a professional sandcastle builder and instructor, he is used to seeing his work get consumed, usually by waves and wind, while leaving behind plenty of happy family memories. “In the summertime, I’m primarily working with families,” he said. “Most often, they’re visitors to the island, but even locals sometimes like to get some direction on how to make the sand sculpture they want.”
Schreiner’s business, Sandy Feet Sand Castle Services, teaches children and adults to make sand sculptures. He also constructs custom projects, often for corporate clients or individuals looking for a unique backdrop to special-event photos. Shreiner will also be conducting a special “Sand Sculpting with Dad” workshop through the Galveston Arts Center on Friday, June 9, and again on June 16 to give families the skills they need for a memorable experience at the beach.
Even though Schreiner is a native of Michigan, he has been building sand castles on Texas beaches for more than a decade. “I have an aunt who is a professional sand sculptor based on South Padre Island, and I started working with her when I was 19,” he noted. “We still work together on some events, and occasionally compete against each other in contests.” He supplemented his beachside learning by majoring in art and design in college, giving him the perfect skill set for his unique career.
Galveston beaches are a great place for building sandcastles, according to Shreiner. “You’ll find that sand is different everywhere, and every beach in Texas has good sand,” he said. “Galveston has the best sand. It has a nice fine grain that carves well, and enough clay to hold moisture so it doesn’t crumble.”
Although sand sculptures aren’t intended to last, Shreiner says that it’s usually people rather than the elements that cause them to disappear. “On the beach, if it’s left alone, it could last for up to a week,” he said. “I’ve built things on quieter beaches that I’ve seen intact a few days later.”
Even so, sand castles, like cooking, are meant to be enjoyed in the moment, and the best become treasured memories. Maybe that similarity is why there are so many desserts that allude to sand. Sand tarts, sand dollars and pecan sandies are all beloved classics and a fresh-baked batch rarely lasts as long as a sand castle. The crumbly texture of sand tarts really does live up to their name, though the old-fashioned sand dollars rely on their appearance rather than taste (presumably) to keep the sandy theme. Pecan sandies are another old-time staple, but get an update in a gluten-free version that uses almond flour instead of wheat for an even sandier look and feel.
