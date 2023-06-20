There are as many ways to celebrate a special occasion as there are occasions themselves. Whether it’s a birthday, graduation, anniversary, retirement or other milestone, one place that people often gather to mark something momentous is a tradition-steeped steakhouse.
Our trips to New York City always include an outing to one of the city’s legendary steakhouses. On some trips, it’s a meal at one of the restaurants dating back more than a century, like the venerable Keen’s Steakhouse, which has been serving steaks since 1885. This year, it was time to try a sleeker, more modern take on the classic steakhouse, the Porter House, perched over Columbus Circle in one of Manhattan’s marquee buildings.
Whatever the venue, the steakhouses are proud of their place in the lives of their patrons. “This is where the city’s sports teams have announced their wins, where celebrities take their bows, and where Wall Street titans toast their deals,” Gallagher’s, another century-old steakhouse, boasts. It’s not just the captains of industry and sports teams that celebrate with a perfectly-cooked cut of beef or fish; more ordinary folks go there for memorable meals. In May, the Porter House was filled with tables of families celebrating college graduations, complete with the newly-minted graduates coming in still wearing their graduation gowns.
Of course, one reason that steakhouses are synonymous with celebrations is that, for many of us, the pricey meals make eating there something reserved for the truly special days. On the semi-momentous days, then, maybe it’s possible to create some of the steakhouse specialties at home. It’s debatable whether the average consumer can ever purchase beef of the same caliber that the top steakhouses do. Even if someone could, it’s almost impossible to devote the same attention to preparation as the restaurants do; Gallagher’s has a very visible glass-walled meat locker where their prime cuts are aged for three weeks or more.
What can be re-created at home are some of the side dishes from iconic steakhouses. While the emphasis is on the meat, one of the things that differentiates the best steakhouses from the rest is their ability to complement the main course with vegetables of the same caliber.
Like the steaks, the side dishes haven’t changed much over the years. They tend to be spectacularly simple. One of the classic steakhouse sides, a wedge salad, consists of nothing more than a big chunk of iceberg lettuce drizzled with dressing and topped with cheese, bacon and tomatoes. The wedge’s simplicity showcases the crispness of the lettuce and the contrasting creaminess of the dressing. Iceberg lettuce has fallen out of favor with many cooks because it lacks much flavor, but that low-key flavor profile makes it a perfect foil for more assertive ingredients like pungent cheese and salty, smoky bacon.
More complex salads are also available on steakhouse menus, with beet salads often there to combine a lighter approach anchored with the earthy taste of fresh beets. Accompanying the main course, vegetables such as broccoli can benefit from the steakhouse’s high-temperature approach, which can bring out every bit of the vegetable’s flavor just as it does to meat.
