Josh Henderson, executive director at the Galveston Island Humane Society, from left, Dillon Swain, with The Events Company, Michelle Beckwith, catering director at the San Luis Resort & Spa, Mary Ann Salch Murphy, Kelsey Thomas, executive catering chef at the San Luis, Concetta Maceo-Sims and Cynthia McEldowney gather at Blake’s Bistro on Aug. 23 to plan “Pawberry Fields Furever,” the annual gala benefiting the shelter.
Josh Henderson, executive director at the Galveston Island Humane Society, from left, Dillon Swain, with The Events Company, Michelle Beckwith, catering director at the San Luis Resort & Spa, Mary Ann Salch Murphy, Kelsey Thomas, executive catering chef at the San Luis, Concetta Maceo-Sims and Cynthia McEldowney gather at Blake’s Bistro on Aug. 23 to plan “Pawberry Fields Furever,” the annual gala benefiting the shelter.
When a local organization gets by — and thrives — with a little help from their friends, it’s not surprising that they turned to the Beatles as the theme for their annual fundraising gala. Galveston Island Human Society gathers its friends, supporters and Anglophiles for “Pawberry Fields Furever” on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event, held at the Galveston Island Convention Center, helps to provide shelter, medical treatment and care to lost, abused, unwanted or needy animals until they can find a permanent home.
Creating a menu that evokes the Beatles fell to San Luis catering director, and longtime Human Society supporter, Michelle Beckwith. “Sunday dinner is the iconic British meal, and beef is often at the center of it,” she noted. “We’ll be serving a classic Beef Wellington, or a chicken Wellington for those who don’t eat beef. We’re pulling in some other English tidbits as well, with a Stilton Roquefort on the salad, and English peas and English radishes accompanying the main course.”
Other items on the menu circle back to the evening’s theme. “The first course is a strawberry-topped salad served with strawberry vinaigrette, and dessert is strawberry fool, which is sort of a deconstructed trifle,” Beckwith explained.
Pawberry Fields Furever kicks off the third decade of annual galas hosted by the Galveston Island Humane Society and marks the first under the Humane Society’s new executive director, Josh Henderson. “The Paws gala is one of the most fun ways to donate and be involved with the Human Society,” Henderson said. “While things are currently going well, we do have a full house of animals, and need more people than ever to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate. We’d like folks to come, enjoy the party and know that the funds raised are going to shelter operations.”
In keeping with the Beatles vibe, the Human Society is offering the Ticket to Ride raffle, with a grand prize of a 12-day cruise that visits Liverpool. “Ticket to Ride chances are available for pre-purchase on the Galveston Island Human Society website, and can be purchased by anyone, even if they can’t make it to the gala,” co-chair Cynthia McEldowney said. “We also have a silent auction with great packages, including some exciting trips and tickets to big events.”
After dinner, a Beatles tribute band takes to the stage to provide music, nostalgia and the backdrop to dancing and more bidding. “In past years, our attendees have really enjoyed the liquor wall, and trying their luck at winning a bottle of premium liquor,” McEldowney said. “This year, it’s a tequila wall, with some very rare bottles of tequila that are hard to find elsewhere.” For those who can’t wait to sample their tequila, or who frequent the event’s open bar, free Uber rides will be available throughout the evening.
A highly-anticipated component of each year’s event is the announcement of the year’s “Elite Pet Owner,” an honor given to the animal/person duo who have raised the most funds for shelter operations. The winning pet owner and their pet preside over the Humane Society’s annual Mardi Gras event, the Krewe of Barkus and Meowx pet parade.
Tickets to Pawberry Fields Furever, or for the Ticket to Ride raffle, are available online at GalvestonHumane.org or by calling the shelter at (409) 740-1919.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.