When a local organization gets by — and thrives — with a little help from their friends, it’s not surprising that they turned to the Beatles as the theme for their annual fundraising gala. Galveston Island Human Society gathers its friends, supporters and Anglophiles for “Pawberry Fields Furever” on Saturday, Sept. 23. The event, held at the Galveston Island Convention Center, helps to provide shelter, medical treatment and care to lost, abused, unwanted or needy animals until they can find a permanent home.

Creating a menu that evokes the Beatles fell to San Luis catering director, and longtime Human Society supporter, Michelle Beckwith. “Sunday dinner is the iconic British meal, and beef is often at the center of it,” she noted. “We’ll be serving a classic Beef Wellington, or a chicken Wellington for those who don’t eat beef. We’re pulling in some other English tidbits as well, with a Stilton Roquefort on the salad, and English peas and English radishes accompanying the main course.”

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

