It’s a new location and a new time of year for the Galveston Island Wine Festival, but plenty of old vintages will be flowing as the festival uncorks this weekend.
“It’s the tenth year for the festival, but it’s the first one since Covid,” festival spokesperson Jerri Hamacek explained. “It’s also the first year to hold it at Moody Gardens instead of downtown, which gives us the opportunity to expand it and elevate it while partnering with the festival’s original creators, Yaga’s Entertainment.”
The weekend kicks off on September 1 with the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza. The dinner showcases seven nationally and locally recognized chefs, with each of them creating a seafood dish that will be paired with a wine from one of the world’s seven finest wine regions. Two James Beard Award-winners, Christine Ha and David Cordua, are among the featured chefs, along with local favorites Including Chef Chris Lopez of BLVD Seafood, Chef William Pickavance of Yaga’s Café and master chefs from Moody Gardens and other restaurants.
“We’re ecstatic to have Christine Ha as part of this year’s lineup,” festival organizer Mike Dean said. “Her innovative approach to cooking, passion for food, and resilience are an inspiration to us all. We’re sure she will make the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza a truly unforgettable experience for our attendees.”
Ha won the third season of “Master Chef,” and was a favorite of many viewers, who were inspired by her determination to compete and succeed without having her blindness limit her cooking style. She has since written a cookbook, “Recipes from My Home Kitchen,” advocated for disability awareness at the United Nations, and served as a culinary envoy for the U.S. State Department. “We cannot wait for Christine Ha to bring her innovative dishes and captivating story to Moody Gardens, promising a memorable event for all attendees,” John Zendt, president and CEO of Moody Gardens, noted.
Saturday begins with the Beck Family Estates Champagne Social in the hotel lobby. The Beck family grows grapes and makes wine in Oregon and on the western cape of South Africa, where their sparkling wine has been produced since 1991.
In the afternoon, the festival moves to the Aquarium Pyramid, where the aquarium’s exhibits on the oceans of the world are paired with wines from those regions. The “Penguins and Pinot Grand Tasting” offers guests the opportunity to stroll through the aquarium and encounter penguins, seals, sharks and other marine life while enjoying wines from some of the adjacent areas.
As the sun sets, the festival heads outside to Wine’d Down After Hours at Palm Beach. Similar to the Bands on the Sand evenings at Palm Beach, Wine’d Down features live music from The Line Up and a fireworks show over Offatts Bayou.
The festival concludes Sunday with the Tales of Freedom Bourbon Tasting, an evening of bourbon flights and insights from military veterans Eddie Janek and Lt. Col. Neil Murphy, Jr. Murphy retired in 2014 as the Marine Corps’ director of media relations in the Pentagon, giving him a unique perspective on the Marine Corps in both the 20th and 21st centuries. Janek, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, will speak on those conflicts.
Tickets to each event of the Galveston Island Wine Festival are limited and can be purchased at MoodyGardens.org.
