Mathletes and dessert lovers find common ground on March 14, when bakers and mathematicians alike celebrate Pi Day. That’s the day each year when the date, 3/14 is the same as the mathematical constant for calculating a circle’s circumference, 3.14. The Moody Mansion is celebrating by including a slice of pie with each paid admission.
Pie will be served in the mansion’s ballroom, where an exhibit of cooking implements and cookbooks from the Moody family’s years in the house will shed light on the era’s hospitality and cooking trends. “We have an extensive collection of recipes clipped from magazines, newspapers and cookbooks collected by Mary Moody Northen,” curator Sharon Gillins explained. “We’re also going to bring out a few artifacts for the Pi Day exhibit since we have a rolling pin, whisk and mixer that were used in the Mansion’s kitchen.”
The recipes, cookbooks and kitchen tools belonged to two successive generations of Moody family members. “Libbie Rice Shearn Moody kept notes on the meals they served,” Gillins said. “We have a planning book with menus, seating charts and guest lists. She planned meals down to the T, and later, Mrs. Northen did the same, with an emphasis on etiquette and serving that came from her mother.”
The Moody family occupied the 31-room house for more than 80 years, moving into the 1895 structure just two months after the 1900 Storm. Mary Moody Northen, one of four Moody children to grow up in the home, returned to live there as an adult and occupied it until her death in 1986, when it became a museum.
“During the period of time when Mrs. Northen and her mother were in the house, they had great responsibility for entertaining,” Gillins noted. “Much of the entertaining was an extension of the family’s business operations, and so they made an effort to keep up to date. We have issues of the Boston Cooking School Magazine, which she subscribed to from 1913 on, and that gives us insights into how they cooked for family dinners and for entertaining.”
Even before then, Libbie Moody was involved in cooking collaborations; one of the cookbooks in the mansion’s collection, the fundraising “Charity Ball Cookbook,” published in 1900, features a recipe she submitted for mince meat.
Although generally known for historical accuracy, the Mansion is opting to serve commercially-baked pie from modern recipes rather than use the recipes from the days when it was a bustling family home. “There are hand-written recipes they collected, and there are quite a few for various kinds of chicken salad, and lots of cake and candy recipes, but not a lot of pies,” Gillins noted. Instead, Patty Cakes, Sunflower and ShyKatz bakeries are creating pies based on a recipe from “The Galveston Island Cookbook,” a 1975 cookbook found in the Mansion’s collection.
Eventually, the cookbooks and other documents in the Moody family collection will be housed at Rosenberg Library’s Galveston and Texas History Center. “The artifacts will remain with the museum, but books, papers, manuscripts and photos are moving to the library,” archivist Melinda Pleasant said. “We’ve embarked on a three-year project to transfer ownership of the collection and will be processing, digitizing and preparing the materials so that people will be able to access them.”
The Mansion will be open to visitors on Pi Day and every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
