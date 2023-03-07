Mathletes and dessert lovers find common ground on March 14, when bakers and mathematicians alike celebrate Pi Day. That’s the day each year when the date, 3/14 is the same as the mathematical constant for calculating a circle’s circumference, 3.14. The Moody Mansion is celebrating by including a slice of pie with each paid admission.

Pie will be served in the mansion’s ballroom, where an exhibit of cooking implements and cookbooks from the Moody family’s years in the house will shed light on the era’s hospitality and cooking trends. “We have an extensive collection of recipes clipped from magazines, newspapers and cookbooks collected by Mary Moody Northen,” curator Sharon Gillins explained. “We’re also going to bring out a few artifacts for the Pi Day exhibit since we have a rolling pin, whisk and mixer that were used in the Mansion’s kitchen.”

