Mary Claire’s parfait or smoothie recipe, which includes full-fat Greek yogurt, berries, walnuts, ground flaxseed, chia seeds and unsweetened coconut flakes, can be combined in a bowl for a parfait or blended for a smoothie.
Dr. Mary Claire Haver has a new book based on The Galveston Diet, which she developed.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Callie Walker/Courtesy
Callie Walker/Courtesy
Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a UTMB-trained physician, chops vegetables as part of a recipe in her cookbook, “The Galveston Diet.”
Callie Walker/Courtesy
Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a UTMB-trained physician, chops vegetables as part of a recipe in her cookbook, “The Galveston Diet.”
Callie Walker/Courtesy
In addition to the patients Dr. Mary Claire Haver sees in her Friendswood clinic, more than 100,000 people are enrolled in The Galveston Diet’s online coaching and guidance program.
January is the prime time for exploring better and healthier ways to eat, and local residents don’t have to look very far to find one. “The Galveston Diet,” the brainchild of a UTMB-trained physician, has more than 2 million online followers, and has spawned a new book that is poised to be a best-seller.
“It started out as something I did for myself, my girlfriends and my patients,” Dr. Mary Claire Haver explained. “I started sharing it on social media, and all of a sudden, people were sharing videos of their experiences following the plan. Other physicians told me that if I didn’t publish it, someone else would copy my ideas, and not necessarily in the best way.”
To prevent that, Haver, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, got to work at writing down everything she had developed into a plan that was geared toward helping women curb hormonal weight gain. “My superpower is being able to translate complex medical concepts into layman’s terms,” she said.
Haver’s other superpower was using social media effectively. “For a long time, my daughters were telling me, ‘You’ve got to get on TikTok,’ and I would say, ‘But I can’t dance,’ because that’s all I knew about TikTok,” she said. “Once they convinced me to put up short videos, it changed everything. We’re approaching 2 million on TikTok alone, and my most engaged followers are on Instagram.”
Faced with her own midlife speed bumps, Haver researched the keys to successful nutrition. “What kept popping up in the research were three themes: intermittent fasting, anti-inflammatory nutrition to help manage our hormonal changes, and important new science on the exact rations of protein, carbohydrates and fat we need to consume to burn fat,” she writes. “I decided to create my own plan using these three principles.”
As more friends and patients found positive results from following Haver’s plan, she took an important step to scale up her outreach by quitting her job as a hospitalist at Memorial Hermann Southwest and opening a private clinic. “Walking away from hospital privileges was tough, but I really wanted to focus on these patients who had spent so long wondering what was wrong, and looking everywhere for answers,” she said. “I now have patients who fly in from out of state to the clinic.”
Haver has long had concrete suggestions on nutrition for her patients, and in 2019 made nutrition an even larger part of her practice by enrolling in the Culinary Medicine Program at Tulane University, a program for medical professionals based on the idea that nutrition is the most under-utilized, yet most effective medication.
The recipes included in “The Galveston Diet” aren’t a bitter pill to swallow, though. “Some of the recipes are from my grandmother. My grandfather was Willie G. Landry,” Haver said, referencing the restaurateur who inspired several Gulf Coast icons. “We spent three years collecting recipes. When I first started, there wasn’t a meal plan; it was just teaching the science. Now, we have a meal delivery service based on The Galveston Diet.”
In addition to the patients Dr. Haver sees in her Friendswood clinic, more than 100,000 people are enrolled in The Galveston Diet’s online coaching and guidance program. If the program continues to grow, Galveston may soon be best known as a hotspot for healthy nutrition. “I really wanted to call it The Galveston Diet because I call it home. It’s where I’ve spent much of my medical career, and where my husband and I raised our daughters. And now, it’s the place I became my happiest and healthiest.”
