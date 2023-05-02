Fans of the Kentucky Derby will tell you that there’s never a sure thing in the running. In Saturday’s race, Forte is currently the 2-1 favorite, but there are plenty of other contenders, each with a glimmer of hope because of their lineage or their quirky name, like this year’s Steely Dan tribute horse, Major Dude. (And yes, there was a racehorse a decade ago named Kid Charlemagne.)

One sure bet at the Kentucky Derby is that there will be more than 100,000 mint juleps sold. The bourbon and mint concoction was a refreshment at the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 and became the official drink of the Derby in 1939. Mixing fresh mint, bourbon and sugar into a cooling drink isn’t the only way to enjoy mint, though. The fast-growing herb lends itself to salads and desserts as well as iconic drinks.

Bernice Torregrossa

