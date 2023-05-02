Fans of the Kentucky Derby will tell you that there’s never a sure thing in the running. In Saturday’s race, Forte is currently the 2-1 favorite, but there are plenty of other contenders, each with a glimmer of hope because of their lineage or their quirky name, like this year’s Steely Dan tribute horse, Major Dude. (And yes, there was a racehorse a decade ago named Kid Charlemagne.)
One sure bet at the Kentucky Derby is that there will be more than 100,000 mint juleps sold. The bourbon and mint concoction was a refreshment at the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 and became the official drink of the Derby in 1939. Mixing fresh mint, bourbon and sugar into a cooling drink isn’t the only way to enjoy mint, though. The fast-growing herb lends itself to salads and desserts as well as iconic drinks.
Minty drinks don’t have to be alcohol-based. On a recent trip to the popular Money Bar in Cozumel, a mint-infused frozen lemonade won over even the booze-lovers by combining the sweet-tart lemonade slush with the coolness of ice and mint. The slushy lemonade seemed like the perfect summer drink, one that adapts from a single serving to a pitcher full for a thirsty crowd.
The classic partner for mint, thanks in part to the Girl Scouts, is chocolate. Chocolate mint cookies, mint chocolate chip ice cream and peppermint patties are all testa-mints, I mean testaments, to the perfect pairing of cool mint and rich chocolate. The secret to pairing the two is finding the right balance so that the chocolate doesn’t overpower the mint. Mint chocolate crinkle cookies take another classic, the powdered sugar-covered chocolate crinkle and add an infusion of mint for a subtle hint of the herb.
Some fresh mint may be too subtle for cooking. While there are many varieties of mint that grow well in the bay area, including pineapple mint and mojito mint, the two most common varieties are spearmint and peppermint. Both are easy to grow, and in fact, have a tendency to take over an entire bed if not restrained, but have somewhat differing tastes. Spearmint is milder, with a sweet and slightly sharp taste. It is often used in salads and drinks, where it doesn’t overpower the main ingredients.
Peppermint is more assertive. A hybrid of spearmint and water mint, peppermint is pungent and bright, with a higher concentration of menthol oils. The oils help peppermint to hold its own when paired with chocolate or other flavor-forward ingredients, and it is often used in baking. The smaller peppermint leaves are better for sweet dishes because sugar helps to balance the more pungent taste.
A sprinkling of spearmint, however, is the perfect foil in many Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, especially salads like tabbouli and cucumbers or tomatoes. Chopping mint for salads requires a sharp knife, to avoid bruising the mint and turning it an unappealing brown. Rolling up a few leaves cigar-style makes it easy to cut crosswise into small pieces that accent, rather than dominate, each bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.