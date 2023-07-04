When the temperature is soaring and the “feels like” temperature is stuck in the triple digits, it may be tempting to just stick your head in the freezer. It’s more energy-efficient and sustainable, though, to put something else in the freezer: a cool, refreshing treat that lowers the temperature and satisfies the taste buds. Keeping frozen fruit sorbet in the freezer is one solution.
Not all frozen treats are equally refreshing. A big bowl of ice cream is very cooling, but working off those extra calories will get you hot and sweaty again, creating a hot-cool cycle that no one wants to sustain. Creating a healthy frozen treat doesn’t have to be a fatbomb like premium ice cream, and doesn’t even require any special equipment like an ice cream freezer.
Frozen fruit, pureed into a slurry and then frozen, is not only the easiest way to cool off from the inside out. It’s also the most historic; the earliest precursors of ice cream were Roman concoctions of fruit mixed with snow brought down from the Alps to create something very like a modern-day slushie. Thanks to the freezers in our kitchens, we can make those frozen fruit sorbets without running up and down a snow-capped mountain.
Sorbets are made simply from frozen pureed fruit, sometimes with added sugar. Because they lack dairy products, they don’t have the creamy consistency of ice cream, and their granular texture is very much like those ancient Roman snow cones. Because they’re composed of ice crystals, they don’t always hold a neat ball shape, staying instead as a loose pile of slush.
The trade-off of taste for texture can be avoided with the addition of a small amount of milk, which creates what is technically a sherbet instead of a sorbet. Another way to make a creamier sorbet is to add a frozen banana to the frozen fruit of choice.
Many people adhering to Keto or Paleo diets rely on “banana ice cream” as a summer staple. It’s essentially a peeled banana, frozen until firm, blended in a food processor until it forms a cool, creamy paste. That frozen puree can then be mixed with other frozen fruit for endless flavor combinations ranging from pina colada to kiwi.
Because bananas are denser, with a lower water content than most fruit, they freeze firmer and will definitely require a food processor or heavy-duty blender to turn the hard-frozen fruit into an edible, spoonable slush. Other fruit sorbets start with the puree and break up the ice crystals as they form to create the final texture of fine snow.
Some sorbets, like Peach-Bourbon Sorbet, incorporate a dash of alcohol that serves as anti-freeze to keep the sorbet a little softer and easier to scoop. The sorbet freezes in a shallow pan, and frequent rounds of breaking up the sorbet as it freezes creates the ready-to-serve treat in a few hours.
