A brown-bag lunch doesn’t have to be boring. Take your sandwich game up a notch with a white bean and avocado spread. Add a lemony lentil salad and an oatmeal chocolate chip cookie bar for a complete meal.
Lunching and learning are a great combination, and the Juneteenth Brown Bag Lecture Series stretches the concept throughout the year. Each month, the series invites the public to bring a lunch to one of eleven locations to delve deeper into the holiday and its relationship to Galveston.
“We’ve had great information being shared by some local giants,” Alex Thomas said. Thomas, the product development manager for Visit Galveston, planned the series with input from the island’s historical and cultural institutions. “We reached out to our partners and had them choose a speaker, and they’ve all done a great job of presenting interesting subject matter.”
The brown bag series convenes on the second Saturday of each month, with the next presentation scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy. The April presentation features Dr. A. Jan Taylor, director of music and choral activities at Prairie View A&M University, speaking on the music of Black resistance movements. “Dr. Taylor is an expert on spirituals and will discuss how spirituals often had several levels of meaning,” June Pulliam, Fanfare director, said. “She’ll be discussing everything from spirituals to more contemporary protest songs.”
Pulliam has attended all of the brown bag series so far. “They have been excellent learning opportunities,” she noted. “The presenters have all had fascinating information to share, and Dr. Taylor’s will be no exception.”
In May, the brown bag series takes place at the Bryan Museum, where D. Michael Hurd, author of “Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas,” will speak on his book’s account of the social impact of segregated sports in Texas. The discussion coincides with the Bryan Museum’s exhibit, “Thursday Night Lights,” which Hurd co-curated. The exhibition opens on April 20.
While some may prefer to eat after the talks, which run from noon until 1 p.m., they are all held in venues where food is welcome. “I’m definitely putting tables out,” Pulliam said, and Hurd’s talk in May takes place in the Bryan Museum’s conservatory, often the site of brunches and luncheons.
Brown bagging doesn’t have to be as blah and monotone as a brown bag. Pairing an easy-to-eat sandwich with some fruit (soft, quiet fruits are kinder to your neighbors than a crisp, crunchy apple) or a colorful salad can elevate lunchtime almost as much as the speakers in the series can elevate our understanding. Pasta salads are a classic, but lentil salad adds more nutrients and pairs just as well with vegetables, herbs and a lemony dressing.
Every lunch needs a sweet finale, and oatmeal chocolate chip cookie bars are a sturdy, portable way to end on a sweet note. Moist and chewy with a crisp, crackly top, the bars last for days if kept in an airtight container, and they also freeze well. If wrapped individually and frozen, they can go from the freezer to the brown bag and be thawed out by lunchtime.
The Juneteenth Brown Bag lecture Series continues on April 8 at Fanfare Lutheran Music Academy. A full schedule of the remaining lectures, and other Juneteenth-related events, is available online at Juneteenthbirthplace.com.
