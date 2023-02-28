Dominic Etienne, from back left, Brittany Viegas, Shiela Lidstone and Erin Moriarty, all with the Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation, have teamed up with Anthony Smecca, operations manager for the Galveston Restaurant Group, and Ritchie De Placencia, executive chef at Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria, for the foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will feature a buffet with Mama Mario’s meatballs and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will have a buffet featuring shrimp kisses and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will feature a buffet with chicken piccata skewers and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
Dominic Etienne, from back left, Brittany Viegas, Shiela Lidstone and Erin Moriarty, all with the Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation, have teamed up with Anthony Smecca, operations manager for the Galveston Restaurant Group, and Ritchie De Placencia, executive chef at Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria, for the foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will feature a buffet with Mama Mario’s meatballs and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will have a buffet featuring shrimp kisses and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation’s Seaside Spring Soiree next week will feature a buffet with chicken piccata skewers and other favorites from Mario’s Seawall Italian & Pizzeria.
Good food and a good cause combine at next week’s GISD Educational Foundation fundraising event, the Seaside Spring Soiree. Add in the premiere of a historic venue, and suddenly guests might be swiveling their heads, torn between taking in the details of the restoration and checking out the appetizers passing by.
The appetizers are some of the specialties from Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant. “The passed appetizers will be tuna skewers, mini shrimp cocktails and bruschetta,” said Danny Hart, a principal partner in the Galveston Restaurant Group, which includes Mario’s. “Later, there will be a buffet, but we want to keep people mingling by circulating with appetizers for them.”
There will be plenty for those mingling folks to talk about, because they’ll be among the first inside the historic Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center on 30th Street. The 1904 structure, built to replace a pumping station destroyed by the 1900 Storm, features 13-foot tall windows and an elaborate tin ceiling.
The award-winning restoration will be the backdrop for an evening that includes live entertainment by Galveston band The Line Up and a silent auction. “This year’s auction items focus on wonderful island experiences, and all our favorite restaurants, hotels, attractions, boutiques and businesses have contributed generously to the auction,” event co-chair Sheila Lidstone said. “Royal Caribbean has donated a seven-day cruise to the auction, and we also have four highly-coveted passes to tour the Battleship Galveston as it undergoes restoration on Pelican Island, paired with lunch at the Mosquito Café.”
As the auction heats up, dinner will, too, with a buffet of shrimp kisses, Mama Mario’s meatballs, pulled pork sliders and chicken piccata planned, followed by a dessert of mini cannoli. “The menu is a combination of island and Italian,” Hart said.
Proceeds of the auction and dinner benefit the Galveston ISD Educational Foundation’s efforts to support schools, teachers and students by supplementing programs in areas where school budgets fall short. “A lot of teachers pay out of their own pocket for things for their classroom. Each year, the foundation awards upwards of $150,000 for things that really make a difference to our students,” foundation executive director Brittany Viegas said. “Grant requests can be up to $10,000, and go to every campus in the district. In recent years, we have provided classroom technology, funds for a specialty music camp for members of Ball High’s elite drum corps, elementary reading curriculum and even a nature boardwalk for students at GISD’s Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School on Bolivar Peninsula.”
Viegas pointed out that the foundation’s role in filling education gaps is now more important than ever. “As a ‘Robin Hood’ school, GISD has to return $44 million in local tax revenue to the state,” she said. “That figure has more than doubled in the last three years. GISD Educational Foundation is not subject to that Robin Hood recapture, so everything we raise is money that gets to stay here in the district.”
The Seaside Spring Soiree is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th Street. A limited number of tickets are available by calling the GISD Educational Foundation at (409) 766-5157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.