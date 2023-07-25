A trip to Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is always a celebration of fresh food, grown locally, so it’s no surprise that their biggest fundraiser of the year is also a celebration of the market’s bounty, both in its theme and its menu. Okrafest, now in its ninth year, has become a much-anticipated late-summer event. It is scheduled for Aug. 5.
“Everything we do at the market is to connect people to good food and to one another, and Okrafest is no exception,” Casey McAuliffe, the market’s executive director, said. “It’s a big event that we count on for revenue, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a great time.”
Okrafest started as a tongue-in-cheek way to acknowledge that August heat limited the usual abundance of offerings at the weekly market. By late summer, only the hardiest of vegetables are still thriving in the Texas heat, and few plants are hardier than okra. Having an event showcasing okra gave the market a chance to reiterate that it was still open and active.
“Now instead of just celebrating okra, the menu celebrates summer. James Clark from Mosquito Café is working on the menu with us to utilize as many products from the market as possible,” McAuliffe said. “That includes short ribs from one of our vendors and a ton of different treatments of our vegetables. The menu isn’t as heavily okra-focused as it was in the early years, but we’ll have a shrimp and okra salad.”
In addition to the products from the market’s weekly vendors, Okrafest also features an oyster bar from Pier 6, cocktails from Daiquiri Time Out and beer from Galveston Island Brewing.
The 2023 Okrafest party takes place in a new venue, the historic Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center on 30th Street. The landmark building is just down the street from the market’s new location at The Depot, located at 3304 Market. “No one likes to move, but each location has taught us something, and the new location at The Depot has given us room to grow and include more community partners,” McAuliffe said.
While okra is a little less prominent on the menu than in years past, it’s still a focal point due to last year’s introduction of the Okra Hat. Decorated with okra pods and other materials, the tiaras, sombreros, and bonnets, the okra hats vied for contest honors and admiration, and in 2023 will be an even bigger component of Okrafest. “The idea has really taken off,” McAuliffe said. “People have been sending photos of their hats, and this could become Galveston’s version of the Kentucky Derby hats.”
Proceeds from Okrafest support all of Galveston’s Own Farmers Market programs, including the Market Bucks program at the weekly market, the Young Gardeners program at local schools, community gardens and food access programming ranging from cooking classes to community meals cooked and served for nonprofit organizations.
Okrafest tickets can be purchased individually or in tables of 4 or 8, and include dinner and an open bar. A VIP early admission ticket is also available and includes a signature cocktail and early bidding on auction items. Tickets are on sale at Okrafestgalveston.com.
