Steve Amy, a student in the Galveston College Culinary Arts program, measures ingredients for a cake on Dec. 5, 2019. Pauli and Mary Kay Gaido’s new book “Entertaining at Home with Fresh American Seafood and Exceptional American Wine” will benefit the Vandy Anderson Memorial Scholarship in Culinary Arts at Galveston College.
Galveston College Culinary Arts instructor Paul Mendoza (right) watches as Jane Plotz and other culinary students deliver the first course to guests at the Five Fabulous Chefs dinner at the school in Galveston on April 6, 2016. The event celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Galveston College Foundation.
The excitement of heading back to school to learn new things isn’t just for children. Cooking classes for adults are also getting underway next week at Galveston College, with options for everything from a casual evening to total immersion.
While offering some cooking classes through the non-credit Continuing Education division, Galveston College also allows serious home cooks to enroll in the more intense classes that typically lead to a certificate or associate’s degree in culinary arts. “In a normal semester, students take four classes,” Paul Mendoza, director of the college’s Culinary Arts program, explained. “Continuing Education students can opt to take just one that fits their interests.”
Available culinary arts classes offered this fall include Principles of Healthy Cuisine, Garde Manger, American Regional Cuisine, International Cuisine and Fundamentals of Baking. The classes are generally held in a five-hour block that meets four days each week. The majority of classes meet in the morning, with International Cuisine and American Regional Cuisine scheduled from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. four nights a week.
Mendoza noted that continuing education students should be prepared for a rigorous learning experience. “We don’t treat them any differently from our certificate or degree-program students,” he said. “They do the same assignments and homework as everyone else, in part so that if a continuing education student decides that this could be their career, they can petition for credit and we know they’ve put in the work.”
In addition to the classroom work, culinary students are involved in hands-on cooking for college and community events. “We make the refreshments for the lecture series and other college events, and we participate in the Shrimp Gumbo Cook-Off at the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in September,” Mendoza said. “We participate on the professional side against local restaurants.”
The culinary students also get hands-on training and skill-building by staffing the college’s annual Five Fabulous Chefs fundraising event. “Plans are already under way for Five Fabulous Chefs,” Mendoza said. “This year, it will be held in November.”
The Culinary Arts credit classes are taught by Mendoza and adjunct instructor Mirta Salinas, who also teaches the non-credit cooking classes offered through the Continuing Education division. She will be teaching a new class, “Cocinando con Amigos/Cooking with Friends” on three Friday nights. “It’s geared for both Spanish speakers and English speakers, and will focus on international cuisine and a variety of techniques,” Mendoza said.
Salinas is also scheduled to teach a family-friendly class on making and decorating gingerbread houses. The class is scheduled on two Friday evenings, Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, just in time to create a family conversation piece for the holidays.
More non-credit continuing education classes are currently being added to the fall schedule, with an emphasis on cooking together. Brunch date and date-night classes are planned, with more information available by calling the Continuing Education office at (409) 944-1344.
