Ginger Benson, left, the extension agent for family and community health in Galveston County, and sous chef Aaron Sekula are teaming up to highlight the edible ginger plant for the Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual Herb Fair on May 3.
A Lilikoi, or passion fruit, mousse will be the featured dessert at the Friends of Moody Gardens’ annual Herb Fair on May 3.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
When the Friends of Moody Gardens wanted an expert on ginger to speak at their upcoming Herb Fair, an obvious choice was evident. After all, who would know more about cultivating ginger than someone named after the spicy, fragrant plant? But their speaker, Ginger Benson, is far more than a namesake.
Genevieve “Ginger” Benson, the Galveston County Extension Agent for Family Health, is a nutritionist and health advocate, and as the guest speaker at the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fair Luncheon on May 3, will explain the many uses of edible ginger plants. The annual Herb Fair is an all-day event held in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel featuring more than 40 vendors with herbs and other plants, gardening supplies and gifts and books.
The Friends of Moody Gardens coordinate their lunch menu and speaker to focus each year on a culinary plant, and the ginger theme opened up a world of possibilities. Moody Gardens chef Aaron Sekula immediately suggested enough ginger-scented dishes to fill several menus. “Like garlic, ginger is an essential herb, especially in preparing Asian foods,” he said. “It is an explosion of flavor, and it pulls in flavors. It has a little heat to it, and it has a variety of uses.”
Sekula leaned into the Asian influences to create a menu for the Herb Fair Luncheon that includes a Chinese salad with ginger dressing, Hawaiian fried rice, ginger soy grilled chicken and Asian stir-fry. The buffet lunch is served shortly before Benson takes to the lectern for her presentation on ginger. Benson, a longtime resident of the area, has been a County Extension Agent since 2022, and in that position combines her love of gardening — she has been a Texas Master Gardener since 2015 — and cooking.
In addition to the luncheon presentation, Benson will be on hand at the Herb Fair to demonstrate the BlenderBike, which uses human pedal power to blend fresh ingredients into a shake or smoothie. Once fruit or veggies and juice are added to the blending chamber on the stationary bike, a cyclist starts pedaling and in less than a minute has created a nutritious drink.
The Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fair, now in its eleventh year, has become one of the local kick-off events for summer gardening, because it features educational presentations on growing plants along the Texas coast and offers the opportunity to purchase appropriate plants from vendors, including the Friends of Moody Gardens. The Herb Fair runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the Blessing of the Garden scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Moody Gardens Hotel Rooftop Garden. Proceeds from the event support Friends of Moody Gardens outreach programs, including enabling local schoolchildren to visit the Moody Gardens Aquarium and Rainforest on field trips, and bringing environmental education to senior adults and preschool children.
Admission to the Herb Fair is free, and luncheon tickets are available for advance purchase at Eventbrite.com or through the Friends of Moody Gardens Facebook page. Advance luncheon tickets are $50 for members and $60 for non-members, and tables of eight may be reserved.
