When the Friends of Moody Gardens wanted an expert on ginger to speak at their upcoming Herb Fair, an obvious choice was evident. After all, who would know more about cultivating ginger than someone named after the spicy, fragrant plant? But their speaker, Ginger Benson, is far more than a namesake.

Genevieve “Ginger” Benson, the Galveston County Extension Agent for Family Health, is a nutritionist and health advocate, and as the guest speaker at the Friends of Moody Gardens Herb Fair Luncheon on May 3, will explain the many uses of edible ginger plants. The annual Herb Fair is an all-day event held in the ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel featuring more than 40 vendors with herbs and other plants, gardening supplies and gifts and books.

