French bread rolls, or bolillos in Mexican cuisine, have become a part of the culinary offerings of several cultures worldwide. They can be seen in, from top, Mexican molletes, Vietnamese tofu bahn mi and the New Orleans-inspired roast beef poorboy.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dating back to when Vietnam was a French colony, French bread rolls are still used in the popular Vietnamese bahn mi sandwich.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
How did a simple bread roll make its way around the world and become a part of so many distinct cuisines? The French bread roll somehow managed to become part of the culinary offerings even in cultures with almost no longstanding traditions of yeasty bread, including Vietnam and Mexico.
In a country where tortillas are a staple, French rolls known as bolillos have had a presence since the 1800s. French bakers were among the settlers sent by King Louis-Philippe, and while indigenous residents of Mexico had no baking traditions, those crusty rolls with soft, spongy interiors were probably as hard to resist then as they are now. (Anyone who thinks bolillo rolls are easy to resist hasn’t walked into one of Galveston County’s Mexican bakeries when the bolillo rolls are fresh out of the oven and still warm and fragrant.)
Bolillo rolls are sturdy enough to make a substantial sandwich, usually called a torta. The rolls also shine as the base of an open-faced sandwich known as a mollete. Served as either breakfast, a snack or a light meal, molletes start with a refried beans spread on the cut surface of the roll. The beans are topped with cheese, and the mollete goes under the broiler until the cheese melts. After that, it’s time to pile on the toppings, which can be sliced vegetables, mashed avocado or a fresh pico de gallo.
For breakfast, molletes are often topped with eggs, but it’s just as common to see a breakfast mollete made with beans, cheese and avocado, making it possible the first form of avocado toast. Many local restaurants offer breakfast molletes, with or without eggs.
French rolls also made inroads into the rice-centric cuisine of Vietnam when the region was a French colony. The bahn mi sandwich fills a French roll or chunk of a baguette with grilled meat or tofu and a load of sliced vegetables and herbs. Carrots, fresh or pickled, jalapenos, radishes and cucumbers can top the filling, usually accompanied by a few sprigs of cilantro.
Most local pho restaurants also make bahn mi, an especially welcoming alternative to a steaming bowl of soup on a hot summer day. The sandwich is easy to make at home with leftover meat or for a vegetarian version, marinated and grilled tofu.
The French roll also stars in the popular poorboy sandwich found throughout the county everywhere from fast-food drive-throughs to upscale seafood restaurants. While shrimp, fish or oyster poorboys rule the local tables, the original poorboy sandwich was filled with roast beef.
The first poorboy sandwiches were served in New Orleans in 1929 during a streetcar workers’ strike. One local restaurant supported the strikers by feeding them sandwiches that tucked scraps of roast beef, or “debris” into a French roll. The sandwiches became so popular that they quickly went from being the sustenance of those strapped for cash to being a favorite of those at all income levels.
Fortunately, the French roll has done all the traveling, so it’s possible to stay right here and enjoy the permutations of the well-traveled roll without ever leaving home.
