How did a simple bread roll make its way around the world and become a part of so many distinct cuisines? The French bread roll somehow managed to become part of the culinary offerings even in cultures with almost no longstanding traditions of yeasty bread, including Vietnam and Mexico.

In a country where tortillas are a staple, French rolls known as bolillos have had a presence since the 1800s. French bakers were among the settlers sent by King Louis-Philippe, and while indigenous residents of Mexico had no baking traditions, those crusty rolls with soft, spongy interiors were probably as hard to resist then as they are now. (Anyone who thinks bolillo rolls are easy to resist hasn’t walked into one of Galveston County’s Mexican bakeries when the bolillo rolls are fresh out of the oven and still warm and fragrant.)

