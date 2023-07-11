Eggplant, one of the most versatile vegetables to cook with, is adaptable to numerous cuisines. Fom left, garlic-roasted Japanese eggplant, stir-fried eggplant pork and caponata are just a few ways to incorporate the delicious vegetable.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Caponata is a delectable dip with eggplant and a mix of vegetables, herbs and spices.
Eggplant is the Bob Dylan of the vegetable patch: prolific, adapted into many genres, but still enigmatic. That cool, dark purple exterior doesn’t offer many clues about what’s inside, so it can be hard to know where to begin.
Eggplant is Dylanesque in another way, too. Like the singer-songwriter-Nobel Prize winner, eggplants are sponges. While absorbing huge swathes of American culture is great for music lyrics, absorbing oil, as eggplants do, is less appealing. Fortunately, there are easy ways to avoid the oil bath that can make eggplant dishes heavy and hide their actual taste.
Most of the eggplants available locally are one of two types. Globe, or American, eggplants are pear-shaped, large and have glossy, dark purple skin. Asian eggplants, also called Japanese or Chinese eggplants, are usually lighter-colored, and smaller. They are more elongated and sometimes grow into a crooked or J-shape. The different types can be used interchangeably in most recipes, but many preparations lean into the strengths of one kind or another.
Since globe eggplants are bigger and wider, they are easier to manage than their Asian counterparts when sliced into slabs and grilled over an open fire. They’re also easier to peel, for those who find the purple skin bitter.
Many preparations for eggplant involve cutting it into cubes, salting it heavily and letting it rest for half an hour or so, to give the salt time to draw out some of the bitterness. The smaller the eggplant, the less likely it is to be bitter, but salting it is a good preventive step. The salt draws out moisture, and when that is wiped off, most of the salt goes with it, so oversalting won’t be a problem for any but the most salt-sensitive diners.
Oven-roasting eggplant before combining it with other ingredients all but eliminates the amount of oil it absorbs. In a classic Italian preparation like caponata, a side dish or relish, roasting the eggplant heightens the flavor so that it doesn’t just absorb the briny flavors of olives and capers but brings a deeper base to the blend.
Caponata still relies on olive oil to meld the smooth textures of eggplant and tomatoes with the crisp bits of celery and firmness of the olives, but oven-roasting the eggplant at high temperature sears the surfaces so that the eggplant doesn’t absorb more oil (it’s cooked with a light spritzing of olive oil to keep it from drying out.)
The same oven-roasting technique is used before stir-frying eggplant with pork. The Asian-inspired dish is perfect for Asian eggplant but can be made with peeled or unpeeled cubes of globe eggplant as well. While the eggplant doesn’t absorb much oil, it does absorb plenty of the fragrant fresh ginger that pairs well with both the vegetables and the pork.
Asian eggplant also stars in a garlic-scented oven recipe that stands on its own rather than being partnered with meat or other vegetables. Smaller eggplants work best because their cooking time is the same as the garlic generously applied on top. Larger eggplants will require more cooking time, leading to burnt and acrid garlic.
