The countdown is under way to Valentine’s Day. Expectations can run high for a gift for someone special. Something sweet? Something pink? Sure, a box of candy fits the bill, but so does grapefruit.
Grapefruit may not be the traditional Valentine’s choice, but in some ways they’re so much better. Texas grows the best grapefruit, so there’s the “Eat Local” angle, and in many cultures, grapefruit symbolize fertility, good relationships and prosperity, making it an appropriate bearer of Valentine’s Day wishes.
Unlike Forrest Gump’s proverbial box of chocolates, with a box of one of Texas’ popular grapefruit varieties such as Rio Star, Ruby Red and Rio Red, you know exactly what you’re going to get. Most of the citrus growers in the Rio Grande Valley, where almost all of Texas’ grapefruit crop is grown, cull their harvest and send the smaller and less attractive fruit to be juiced, leaving only the largest and sweetest fruit to be sold for eating. Slicing open a Texas grapefruit will reveal pink, juicy segments that are almost uniform.
Grapefruit used to be known for their mouth-puckering tartness, but in the Rio Grande Valley, they have been bred for sweetness along with vivid color, and are much less acidic than they used to be. Still less sweet than most oranges, but far less sour than a lemon, grapefruit can star in a salad or dessert, or even a salsa.
Grapefruit juice can replace lemon juice in the popular pie-like bars pairing a fruity topping and a shortbread crust. Because the grapefruit juice is naturally sweeter, the bars come together with less sugar, and a bit of tartness from grated grapefruit peel. The bars can either be made with strained juice or, for flecks of color, juice that still contains small pieces of fruit.
The hint of tartness makes grapefruit a perfect foil for the subtle flavor of ripe avocados. Grapefruit juice is acidic enough to keep avocado slices from oxidizing and turning brown, so a grapefruit-avocado salad stays colorful and fresh-looking even when made in advance.
Grapefruit segments also combine with other fruits in a bright-red salad with Valentine’s appeal. Red grapes, strawberries and raspberries join grapefruit in a vivid mix that can be dressed with a sweet syrup or served plain with just a sprinkling of chopped mint and no added sugar.
Creating perfect, pith-less grapefruit segments takes a bit of practice and a sharp knife, but goes quickly. First, cut off about half an inch from the stem end of the grapefruit, and the same amount from the other end. Stand the grapefruit on a cut, flat end and make top-to-bottom slices, like longitude lines on a map, that peel off all of the white pith. Once all the pith is removed, find a white membrane line going from top to bottom, and insert the sharp side of the knife next to the membrane all the way to the core. A small flick of the blade should loosen the segment so that it falls onto the cutting board, and then the process is repeated with the knife inserted along the next membrane.
