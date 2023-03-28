Eating a meal along Mexico’s coasts is often a combination of the familiar and the unexpected. Fresh seafood is a constant, but the accompanying side dishes vary from beans to a crisp vegetable salad, and those salads can pair the expected greens with colorful fruit and crunchy slivers of jicama.
Jicama turns up in a variety of ways. In Texas, we’re most familiar with it as a snack, with thin slices of it served raw sprinkled with salt, chile powder or a spice blend. There are plenty of good reasons to eat it that way: Jicama is packed with vitamin C and fiber, and is a low-carb delivery system for dips and spreads.
Those nutrition benefits are accessible in other forms as well, since jicama can be incorporated into slaws and sandwiches, or cooked until it looses some of its firmness. However, unlike the fruits and vegetables it most closely resembles in texture — apples and potatoes — it never turns truly soft.
On first encounter, jicama’s firm texture can be daunting. Since the exterior of a jicama root is a uniform brown, its round, slightly lumpy appearance can resemble a rock. A ripe jicama is firm, but not rock-hard; that brown peel can be easily removed with a vegetable peeler or a sharp knife. Once peeled, cutting the orb in half creates a flat surface that balances it for easier cutting. Cutting through the jicama isn’t much harder than cutting through a potato or apple and jicama puts up much less resistance than a really hard vegetable like a butternut squash.
Once the jicama is peeled and ready to cut, the next step depends on where the jicama will end up. For salads and slaws, thin matchsticks work well. For serving on a veggie tray with carrot sticks, celery and other crisp vegetables, thin chip-like slices make the best dippers. Jicama goes through the Spiralizer with a wide-cut blade, creating curly, crunchy strands to top salads or tacos.
Jicama are about 85 percent water, so they do not have a pronounced flavor. That’s all the better for absorbing the flavors of salad dressings or herbs and spices. Raw jicama sprinkled with Tajin seasoning is a popular pairing, but some people prefer their flavors more firmly entrenched, and marinate or pickle jicama to add an acidic snap to dishes.
Jicama can be cooked, but it never completely softens as similarly firm vegetables such as potatoes or butternut squash do. Instead, it becomes a little more yielding and drier, serving as the foil for more distinctly flavored ingredients. Cubes of jicama wrapped in bacon and baked absorb the bacon flavor in a salty, addictive one-bite snack.
Most of the time, though, jicama is eaten raw, providing a jolt of bright white against a palette of greens, or a toothy contrast to a scoop of guacamole. It’s definitely a case of not judging by the plain brown cover, and peeling back the outer layer to find a treat — and a low-carb, high-fiber one — on the inside.
