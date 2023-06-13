Every holiday needs its own cookbook, and Juneteenth is no exception. Cookbook author Nicole Taylor stepped up to the plate last year to create the first Juneteenth cookbook, “Watermelon and Red Birds,” an eclectic re-imagining of traditional favorites along with totally new flavors for the summer holiday.
Taylor notes that, as the first cookbook tied to the newly-official holiday, “it is meant to be a bridge between those traditional dishes of African-American celebration and those flavors that I have come to know and appreciate as my culinary horizons have broadened.”
The fusion-style dishes may surprise traditionalists. “This book is not an attempt to capture the tastes and recipes of that 1886 celebration. This is a testament to where we are now,” Taylor writes. “It’s an attempt to synthesize all the places we’ve been, all the people we have come from, all the people we have become and all the culinary ideas we have embraced. It’s an attempt to fashion a Juneteenth celebration for the twenty-first century.”
Of course, whether focused on the past or present, no study of Juneteenth traditions would be complete without pursuing its connections to Galveston. Taylor visited Galveston and familiarized herself with the research of local historians Tommie D. Boudreau and Alice M. Gatson, and had an eye-opening conversation with Galveston native Marguerite Hannah, granddaughter of prominent local businessman T.D. Armstrong.
Taylor points out that T.D. Armstrong was not only one of the most successful African-Americans in the country, he was the proprietor of a drugstore that served as a community gathering spot for decades. Marguerite Hannah’s mother put in time as a soda jerk in the drugstore’s luncheonette and passed on stories of the soda fountain’s fare.
“Marguerite’s voice lit up as she talked about her Juneteenth foods: brisket, hot links, stuffed shrimp, potato salad and lemon pie,” Taylor writes. “One of the most memorable moments in our phone conversation was Marguerite waxing poetic about her childhood throwbacks of red cream soda.” Taylor captured Ms. Hannah’s enthusiasm for red soda and merged it with another soda fountain staple, the egg cream, to create what she calls an Afro egg cream.
“This Afro egg cream modernizes the classic by combining it with the flavors of red drink,” she writes. “I close my eyes and imagine sitting at the booth near Mr. Armstrong’s outside marquee sign, letting the sunlight hit my face as I enjoy my red drink.”
The bright red color in the egg cream comes from hibiscus tea, widely available locally in Hispanic markets as “flor de Jamaica” as well as the herbal tea marketed as Red Zinger. Drizzling cream over sweetened hibiscus tea creates a rich but still refreshing drink that isn’t quite like an egg cream or red soda, but with a bit of the DNA of each.
Taylor works a similar trick on fresh blueberries, pickling them to make a sweet-tart addition to a relish tray or a sandwich. Even summer standards like cole slaw get a new twist, as she adds roasted poblanos for a smoky, deeper flavor.
Taylor wanted “Watermelons and Red Birds” to be “light with the pleasures of good food and heavy with the weight of history,” and points out that the events of June 19, 1865, didn’t automatically bestow freedom and equality (noting that women didn’t get the right to vote until 1920).
She also intended the cookbook to extend the celebratory feeling of Juneteenth throughout the year. “I know for sure that the euphoric feeling of Juneteenth can be transferred to winter afternoon,” she writes. “It’s a reminder to choose joy in all we do.”
