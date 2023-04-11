For many of us, warm weather brings an uptick in houseguests. Even the most welcome guests can bring some mealtime drama, though: Is your brother’s new girlfriend a vegetarian, or did she say pescatarian? Is your nephew doing Keto, or was it Paleo? Vegan diets can be daunting to a host planning meals. Dinner’s not too complicated; there’s always pasta and salad as crowd-pleasing options, but a vegan breakfast can seem like the Wordle with no obvious answer and the potential to break your months-long streak.

Fixing breakfast without eggs, meat, milk or butter may seem as challenging as finding that word without vowels, but there are plenty of options out there that go beyond dry toast and that will satisfy even the carnivores at the table. Some traditional breakfast recipes can be reworked to be vegan with just a substitution of dairy-free milk for the cows’ milk. Almond milk, soy milk or coconut milk are great on a whole-grain breakfast of oatmeal or granola, and almond butter or peanut butter will make that dry toast palatable. Pairing the peanut butter with jelly may not create a vegan-friendly combo; commercially-produced jellies, and even some homemade ones, rely on gelatin, an animal product, to help it set up. Jelly without gelatin usually announces that fact, so if there’s a vegan-friendly jelly on the shelf, it is probably announcing it.

