For many of us, warm weather brings an uptick in houseguests. Even the most welcome guests can bring some mealtime drama, though: Is your brother’s new girlfriend a vegetarian, or did she say pescatarian? Is your nephew doing Keto, or was it Paleo? Vegan diets can be daunting to a host planning meals. Dinner’s not too complicated; there’s always pasta and salad as crowd-pleasing options, but a vegan breakfast can seem like the Wordle with no obvious answer and the potential to break your months-long streak.
Fixing breakfast without eggs, meat, milk or butter may seem as challenging as finding that word without vowels, but there are plenty of options out there that go beyond dry toast and that will satisfy even the carnivores at the table. Some traditional breakfast recipes can be reworked to be vegan with just a substitution of dairy-free milk for the cows’ milk. Almond milk, soy milk or coconut milk are great on a whole-grain breakfast of oatmeal or granola, and almond butter or peanut butter will make that dry toast palatable. Pairing the peanut butter with jelly may not create a vegan-friendly combo; commercially-produced jellies, and even some homemade ones, rely on gelatin, an animal product, to help it set up. Jelly without gelatin usually announces that fact, so if there’s a vegan-friendly jelly on the shelf, it is probably announcing it.
Vegan hash, loaded with potatoes, mushrooms and colorful peppers and zucchini, can be the centerpiece of a vegan’s breakfast while serving as a side dish to non-vegans. To serve both constituencies, make the hash in a skillet, scoop out portions for the vegans and then add beaten eggs to the skillet to create a more protein-forward version. The hash can also be assembled the day before and reheated at breakfast time for a less hectic morning.
A basket of muffins is always a welcome addition to the breakfast table, but muffins typically call for eggs. While there are vegan substitutes for eggs, loading up on a bunch of vegan-specific products may not be cost-effective for short-term or weekend guests. Instead, recipes that call for ingredients already at hand make more sense. Vegan lemon muffins use almond milk and almond flour, but the almond flour can be made at home by whizzing whole or sliced almonds in the food processor until they form a fine powder. Skin-on almonds will make a coarser but still serviceable flour.
For a full-on classic breakfast or brunch, bagels topped with cream cheese and lox make a colorful platter, even if the cream cheese and lox are vegan. Cream cheese made with beans or tofu is available in all major grocery stores, usually labeled “cream cheese alternative.” Vegan lox could also be called an “alternative” because it’s made with carrots instead of fish. The vegan lox uses smoked pimiento to impart the smoked taste of lox but doesn’t need any coloring tricks to replicate the bright orange hue of lox. Cutting thin strips of carrots can be challenging; it’s best to start with big carrots, like the ones that are sold in bulk rather than in bags. Any strips of carrot lox that are leftover make a great addition to salads or sandwiches.
