No one ever enthuses that their favorite part of cooking is cleaning up all the bowls and pans afterward. It’s great to find a cookbook author whose enthusiasm is for creating a minimal cleanup. Elena Silcock, author of “One Pan, One Meal,” shares recipes designed to streamline the aftermath of serving a healthy and delicious dinner.
“I try to use minimal tools and dishes, to serve straight out of the pan at the table and to establish the rule that the cook doesn’t wash up after dinner,” SIlcock writes. “These are all tricks that I keep up my sleeve to minimize time spent in rubber gloves.”
“One Pan, One Meal” eliminates quite a few of the bowls and steps in order to get no-fuss meals on the table quickly that need only a salad or fruit to accompany the meal in the pan. SIlcock suggests grating garlic and ginger directly into the pan with a microplane rather than chopping and reminds cooks to skip peeling potatoes and carrots.
Serving straight from the pan may send shudders down the spine of Martha Stewart acolytes, but having the right “one pan” elevates the skillet to a serving dish. Pans like Calphalon’s Everyday Pan truly live up to their name, up for anything from frying chicken to baking a casserole, and look as at home on the table as they do on the stove. The Everyday Pan runs about $50 at retailers or online, including a tight-fitting lid, and can often be picked up for half that at discounters like Ross or Marshall’s. Colorful enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens like those from Staub, Le Creuset or HEB also make the transition from stovetop to tabletop gracefully.
Silcock recommends getting a big pan, at least eleven inches across. “This size will work when you’re cooking for one and when you’re cooking for four,” she notes. “Make sure it’s non-stick. Trust me on this. One-pan cooking is great, but scraping the base of a pan coated in a layer of your lovingly prepared meal is not.”
Some cooks may remember the fad from a decade ago of boiling spaghetti in the contents of an entire bottle of red wine. Silcock updates that by using just a splash of wine along with the stock, but keeps the one-pan technique for turning out al dente spaghetti with crabmeat and cherry tomatoes. “I use rose wine because it’s great to drink while you eat the pasta, but if you want to use white wine, go for it,” she writes.
Silcock also pares down the steps involved in making sausage cassoulet to make it a weeknight meal by using canned beans, flavored with fresh herbs. The sausage is browned in the same pan that is used for cooking and serving the completed dish.
Vegetarians can be one-pan cooks, too. Silcock’s Curried Lentil Carrots with Lime Yogurt is a hearty meatless main dish with ample eye appeal and an explosion of flavors from its toppings. “A few toppings go a long way when it comes to flavor,” she writes. “A lot of these recipes are topped with flavored yogurts, quick herby dressings or scattering of nuts and seeds. They’re the key to making sure the dish really impresses: they either freshen, cool or add a crunch.”
