It seems like there’s a cooking contest almost every weekend somewhere in the county, but some require more skill than others. After all, it’s not that hard to make seafood or barbecue taste good. Turning a can of Spam into something appetizing, on the other hand, might be a real challenge.
Some local talents are rising to that challenge on August 6, when Railean Distillery hosts its third annual Spam-Off. In the past, only the staff of the popular distillery and pirate bar have competed for the title of King or Queen of Spam, but the 2022 cook-off has a few spots remaining for patrons to enter.
The Spam cook-off is part of a Hawaiian-themed party at the distillery featuring Hawaiian music, tropical attire and Hawaiian cocktails. Although Spam isn’t technically “Hawaiian food,” the canned meat is more popular in Hawaii than anywhere else, with consumption averaging five cans per resident each year. There are even two flavors of Spam made specifically for Hawaiian tastes, teriyaki and Portuguese sausage.
Actually, Spam has been around even longer than Hawaii has been a state. Developed during the Depression as a cheap, easily shipped form of protein (SPAM was originally an acronym for Special Processed American Meat), the canned meat found its calling during World War II, when it was shipped to American troops around the world.
With so many Hawaiians working on military bases during the war, it didn’t take long for Spam to become part of the Hawaiian diet. Echoes of Polynesian cuisine are present in some of the most popular Spam recipes, which combine the meat with pineapple or soy sauce.
Other palates may not be quite as attuned to the canned meat, but there are ways to win over the skeptics, depending on their objections. For many, it’s the soft texture that makes many meat alternatives, including tofu, a non-starter. Just like tofu, Spam can overcome this particular objection by being fried in small cubes so that the ratio of crispy outer edges to soft interior tilts toward crispy. The smaller the cube (half an inch seems to be as small as is practical) the more palatable the texture, and since the outer edges caramelize, the better the taste.
If the objections relate to the healthiness of Spam, there are low-sodium and low-fat versions available. If the taste is a turn-off, there are plenty of recipes that overpower the fairly bland taste with spices, as well as Spam varieties flavored with chorizo, bacon or jalapeno.
Not surprisingly, the bacon flavor has turned out to be one of the most adaptable varieties, turning up in recipes for breakfast and dinner. Replicating bacon involves both the taste and creating that crispy texture, so the method of frying small cubes until crisp is essential for bringing a bacon profile to a Spam dish.
Once that crispiness enters the mix, even a Spam-filtering hardliner might find themselves enjoying a breakfast casserole that combines eggs, potatoes and cheese in a fluffy and flavorful mix. It’s sort of like a surprise burrito without the tortilla—and in this case, the surprise is the Spam.
