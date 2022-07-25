It seems like there’s a cooking contest almost every weekend somewhere in the county, but some require more skill than others. After all, it’s not that hard to make seafood or barbecue taste good. Turning a can of Spam into something appetizing, on the other hand, might be a real challenge.

Some local talents are rising to that challenge on August 6, when Railean Distillery hosts its third annual Spam-Off. In the past, only the staff of the popular distillery and pirate bar have competed for the title of King or Queen of Spam, but the 2022 cook-off has a few spots remaining for patrons to enter.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

