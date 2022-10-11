“Less is more” is a familiar adage, but you rarely hear it applied to chocolate chip cookies. Recently, though, a spate of new cookbooks have moved in that direction, redeveloping recipes to make smaller but still delicious desserts.
The ultimate in small-batch baking is a recipe for a single — that’s right, just one — cookie. Created by a past winner of “The Great British Bake Off,” Edd Kimber, the concept generated arguments more heated than a 350-degree oven. One side argued that baking just one cookie was wasteful, since the process took as much time and energy (both the cook’s and the oven’s) as baking several dozen. Proponents of the one-cookie lifestyle countered that it was the big batch that was wasteful: having a full cookie jar, for some people, was just an invitation to overindulging.
As with most discussions about chocolate chip cookies, everyone was right. Certainly, heating up the oven just for one cookie isn’t the most efficient use of energy, but it’s not the only way to bake a small batch; a single cookie can be baked with far less energy in an air fryer or toaster oven. It’s also easy to slip that small bit of dough into an oven that’s already on cooking something else.
Kimber’s new cookbook, “Small Batch Bakes,” emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, when Kimber relied on cooking and baking as a stress release. “I was baking more than ever but being stuck at home meant that me and my partner didn’t have the usual people around us to share our baking with; it was just the two of us,” he writes. “A lot of the recipes are based on cravings we had during that time.”
Those cravings resulted in what Kimber dubbed the “Emergency Chocolate Chip Cookie,” a classic cookie big enough to, in a true emergency, serve two (at 386 calories, it is about the same size and caloric content as a McDonald’s McDouble.)
While Edd Kimber ignited a controversy with his single-cookie recipe, other cooks have been publishing scaled-down guides for the single cook for years. Joanie Zisk, author of “The Ultimate Cooking for One Cookbook,’ honed her single-serving talents after becoming an empty-nester. As the primary cook for a family of seven, Zisk was used to big-batch cooking and spent years slowly shrinking her nightly output.
Zisk has scaled down many desserts, including reducing the mammoth Texas sheet cake to a few servings. Texas sheet cake is a good candidate for downsizing because it is relatively easy to make, so that the work-to-serving ration is still reasonable. Because it only requires one pan for the cake and the frosting, it produces a dessert that doesn’t leave behind a two-person cleanup.
Lemon pound cake also gets a reduction from Zisk, who points out that the critical factor in making smaller desserts is to have, or improvise, smaller baking pans. She suggests finding a 5-inch by 7-inch mini-loaf pan, a 6-inch round cake pan, or using a large ramekin or oven-safe soup bowl. Even her larger desserts, which serve two or three people, are likely to disappear quickly.
