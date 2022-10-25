The amount of spooky decorations in local yards and piles of trick-or-treat candy in the stores make it clear that Halloween is just a few days away. Another sign of the season is the on-repeat airings of the 1993 movie, “Hocus Pocus.”
The movie’s legions of fans were thrilled to hear that this Halloween season, Disney would release a sequel to what has become one of the most-watched Halloween shows. Amazingly, “Hocus Pocus 2” reunited its three original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi, to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters, Salem witches in modern Massachusetts.
It took a few years for “Hocus Pocus” to gain traction—original reviews were tepid at best, and it underwhelmed at the box office—but the movie eventually gained a recurring role in family Halloween celebrations thanks to its combination of performances by actors adults wanted to see and just the right amount of occult suspense to scare but not terrify younger family members.
“Hocus Pocus” spawned a raft of Halloween costumes, action figures, and other pop-culture items, including a cookbook. “The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook: bewitchingly Delicious Recipes for Fans of the Halloween Classic” made its debut last Halloween to provide a culinary accompaniment to viewings of the movie, and with the sequel now playing, there are twice as many opportunities for eating along with the battle between the witches and their young nemeses.
“Like its substory, “Hocus Pocus” s getting better with age, and each year draws new devoted fans,” cookbook author Bridget Thoreson writes, “which is why it seems to make perfect sense to write a fan book now, three decades later.”
There’s little witchcraft involved in making the desserts, breakfasts, drinks and other treats in the cookbook. Most of the recipes incorporate autumnal flavors such as pumpkin, cinnamon and apple and create dishes that work not just for Halloween but for the entire fall season, and beyond.
Pumpkin pancakes can be made with either canned pumpkin or fresh pumpkin cooked down to a puree. The pancakes get a backhanded endorsement from one of the grumpy witches: “If the thought of having a glorious morning doesn’t make you sick, here’s the perfect way to start the day.”
Like the movie itself, many of the recipes in “The Hocus Pocus Cookbook” appeal to both children and adults. For some of them, though, it’s an either-or situation, as in the Bubble Bubble Bourbon Caramel Sauce, which can be made either with or without a big splash of bourbon. Either way, it’s a treat long past Halloween drizzled on ice cream, pie, bread pudding or other desserts.
Similarly, the spiced rum suggested in a recipe for apple cider is a last-minute add-on, so that the big batch can be served to both children and adults. The cider is made from three varieties of apples for a deep flavor that combines tart, sweet and mellow apple flavors.
Will “Hocus Pocus 2” become as much of an annual tradition as the original? Will a third generation of family members become as obsessed, making the movies the Halloween equivalent of “It’s A Wonderful Life?” Time will tell, but it’s possible—especially if watching the movie is paired with that caramel sauce.
