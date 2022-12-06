Pecan pie is such a popular dessert that it’s surprising that it took until 2013 for the Texas Legislature to designate it the official state dessert of Texas. The combination of a crisp layer of nuts and a gooey, sweet base layer makes an irresistible end to many a meal, especially at holiday time.

Even though a good pecan pie can be dessert perfection (and if you don’t think it’s perfection, try ordering a pecan pie from Gaido’s for a revelation in just how good a pie can be), it may be time to change things up a bit. Pies with a hefty dose of pecans plus a few other tasty additions can create a pie that will be not the official state dessert but perhaps the almost-official family favorite pie.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription