Pecan pies can move over. The recipes for Ceree’s mixed-nut pie, the German chocolate pie and the chocolate chip-pecan pie recipes all have plenty of pecans but changed up from the classic holiday pecan pie.
Pecan pies can move over. The recipes for Ceree’s mixed-nut pie, the German chocolate pie and the chocolate chip-pecan pie recipes all have plenty of pecans but changed up from the classic holiday pecan pie.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
German chocolate pie, with chopped pecans, chocolate and shredded coconut is easier to make than its cake counterpart.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
A twist on the classic pecan pie is Ceree’s mixed-nut pie.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
German chocolate pie, with chopped pecans, chocolate and shredded coconut is easier to make than its cake counterpart.
JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News
Chocolate chip-pecan pie has a cookie-like layer over a gooey buttery filling.
Pecan pie is such a popular dessert that it’s surprising that it took until 2013 for the Texas Legislature to designate it the official state dessert of Texas. The combination of a crisp layer of nuts and a gooey, sweet base layer makes an irresistible end to many a meal, especially at holiday time.
Even though a good pecan pie can be dessert perfection (and if you don’t think it’s perfection, try ordering a pecan pie from Gaido’s for a revelation in just how good a pie can be), it may be time to change things up a bit. Pies with a hefty dose of pecans plus a few other tasty additions can create a pie that will be not the official state dessert but perhaps the almost-official family favorite pie.
Passing legislation is always fraught with controversy, and even the pecan pie resolution hit some obstacles. One senator wanted an amendment to prohibit adding chocolate to the official pecan pie, but that might have been due to a lack of research. Had he tried a few chocolate-pecan pies, he may have withdrawn his objections. Chocolate and pecan are classic partners, and the combination that works so well in brownies, fudge and other treats is also outstanding in a pie.
Chocolate chip-pecan pie combines nuts and chocolate chips in a cookie-like layer over the gooey buttery filling people love in a traditional pecan pie. Unlike most pecan pies, however, the chocolate chip-pecan is made without corn syrup, relying instead on kitchen staples of sugar and butter to create that oozy center.
If chocolate and pecans make a delicious duo, why not add a third component? German chocolate pie, though less traditional, involves far less effort and time than the cake that inspired it. The pie filling uses melted chocolate, chopped pecans and shredded coconut to re-create the flavor profile of a German chocolate cake (so named not for its country of origin but because for the brand name of the chocolate company that developed the recipe) in a denser, more intense form. While the cake separates the chocolate in the cake from the pecans and coconut in the frosting, the pie version brings all three together in every bite.
Now that we’ve established that pecans and chocolate belong together, we can talk about other partners for pecans. Of course, pecans are one of the best parts of a bowl of mixed nuts (and, conversely, picking all the pecans out of a bowl of mixed nuts is one of the worst offenses) so it stands to reason that a mixed-nut pie will be another way to incorporate pecans into a pie that goes beyond the basic pecan pie.
Mixed-nut pie is made with dark corn syrup, and it’s worth a special trip to the grocery store to get that ingredient. Dark corn syrup (generally marketed as Karo) gets its coffee-brown color from the addition of molasses, giving it a more complex flavor and a little less sweetness. It also gives the nuts a shiny glaze that makes the pie look almost as good as it tastes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.