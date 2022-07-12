When our kids were small, several of their moms conspired to tell the young ones that the Sno-Cone truck tinkling its way through the neighborhood was the “music truck,” just a nice person driving around playing happy music to amuse the public. Our ruse was eventually discovered, and now karma is demanding its payback: The idea of someone cruising the neighborhood just to sell you frozen treats seems utterly wonderful, but the trucks, their music and, most importantly, their icy delights are long gone.
For both grown-ups and kids, though, homemade frozen fruit slushes can be a big improvement over the typical snow cone: They combine the crunchy, icy coolness of the old-school snow cone with a healthier, no-sugar-added fruit source.
Almost all fruit is primarily water, so it’s no surprise that freezing chunks of it results in what are basically fruit-flavored ice cubes. Turning that ice into fine-textured, scoopable snow in a high-powered blender or food processor creates a cool treat that far surpasses the syrupy cones from the truck.
Watermelon, peaches, pineapple, bananas and berries can all be turned into one-ingredient sorbets and ices. The process starts with freezing berries or small chunks of fruit in a single layer on a pan or cookie sheet. Lining the pan with parchment paper or wax paper makes it easier to remove once solidly frozen. Once the chunks are fully frozen, they can be stored in a zip bag, making it easy to make a single serving of the frozen dessert.
Cutting the fruit in small pieces, about two inches square, is essential. Unless your blender doubles as a cement mixer, big chunks of rock-hard fruit will stymie it, resulting in a bit of snow-textured ice studded with big, inedible hailstones. Small pieces will pulverize quickly, before the heat from the hardworking blender’s motor begins to melt the ice chips and turn them into juice.
Purists might argue that biting into frozen watermelon will never be as good as eating a slice of cold melon. While they aren’t wrong — few things are as good as a slice of cold, perfectly ripe watermelon — freezing bits is a good way to make sure the last third of the watermelon gets used before it gets old. Because even the smaller “personal” watermelons can be more than one or two people can comfortably eat, freezing the leftovers prevents food waste as well as creates the makings of a cool snack.
Just as many cooks keep a bag of leftover vegetables in the freezer for making soup, throwing in that extra potato or half a bunch of parsley found in the produce drawer, it’s easy to keep a bag for fruit intended for turning into fruit ices, adding a handful of berries going soft or a darkening banana. Any combination of fruit can be used, though certain fruits, such as bananas and blueberries, will create a muddier color than the bright syrups used on snow cones.
There’s a reason frozen treats tend to be very sweet: The coldness numbs taste buds, so the amount of sweetness has to be amped up to make the same impression that an unfrozen dessert, like a cookie, has. One way to overcome that loss of sweetness is to add a pinch of salt to the blender, since the salt helps to bring out the flavor of whatever food it is on. Another solution is to add a drizzle of honey, agave or maple syrup.
