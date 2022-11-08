Unfortunately, this isn’t the time to talk turkey. A virulent strain of avian flu has killed more than 6 million turkeys, causing shortages and higher prices on the Thanksgiving staple. Locally, frozen turkeys are costing about $2 per pound, and with none of the loss-leader specials that made turkey a real bargain in years past.

Especially scarce will be the smaller turkeys that weigh in under ten pounds. For a small Thanksgiving dinner, this might be the year to make a switch to a different bird, and duck is widely available.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription