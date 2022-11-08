Unfortunately, this isn’t the time to talk turkey. A virulent strain of avian flu has killed more than 6 million turkeys, causing shortages and higher prices on the Thanksgiving staple. Locally, frozen turkeys are costing about $2 per pound, and with none of the loss-leader specials that made turkey a real bargain in years past.
Especially scarce will be the smaller turkeys that weigh in under ten pounds. For a small Thanksgiving dinner, this might be the year to make a switch to a different bird, and duck is widely available.
Roasting a duck is fairly similar to cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, and carving it is easier, since it is smaller and less unwieldy. One difference that will matter to some diners is that duck is uniformly “dark meat.” Even the breast is darker than chicken or turkey because, genetically, ducks are birds built to fly and need more oxygen in their muscles. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture explains it, “Chickens and turkeys stand a lot but do little of any flying, so their breast meat is white and leg meat, dark. Game birds spend more time flying so their breast meat may be as dark as leg meat.”
The USDA notes that the other activity ducks are known for, swimming, also affects their culinary characteristics. As swimmers, ducks have a layer of fat beneath the skin that keeps them buoyant and insulates them in cold water. That fat layer makes for very moist meat, but the fat should be cooked off for best results. Piercing the skin enables the melted duck fat to pool at the bottom of the roasting pan, where it can be collected for later use.
One popular use for duck fat is to make crispy roasted potatoes. Just a few spoonfuls of the fat (which can be stored in the refrigerator for weeks) creates a flavorful, crackling outer layer to red or white potatoes. The roasted potatoes make a perfect side dish to a roast duck dinner, since they can cook in the oven while the cooked duck “rests” for ten to fifteen minutes before carving. The resting time relaxes the proteins in the meat, making for more tender slices.
Since ducks have proportionally smaller breasts than turkeys, it takes a slightly bigger duck to serve the same number of dinner guests. The widely available frozen ducks average around five pounds, and will serve 5-6 adults. In order to render the fat completely, the cooking time is longer than for a similar-sized chicken; a 5-pound duck will take between two and three hours to cook.
Spending a week on Long Island recently was a refresher course in eating duck. For decades, Long Island was home to many of the country’s largest duck farms, and duck labeled “Long Island duckling” was sought after by cooks everywhere. While fewer ducks are raised there now, it still shows up on many restaurant menus, and grocery stores carry fresh ducks. Local butchers display ducks, and in a few places on Long Island, take-home rotisserie duck is the mainstay instead of rotisserie chicken.
Duck bacon is also more common, though it’s generally available in our area at Arlan’s and some other groceries. Even though ducks are know for their fat, duck bacon has only half the fat of pork bacon, and is often used as a substitute to accommodate pork-free diets.
