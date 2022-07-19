It’s fun to bring back mementos from far-flung travels — I’m partial to oven mitts and dishtowels, which are surprisingly available almost everywhere around the world — but sometimes the best souvenir doesn’t go in the suitcase. Bringing back a recipe or a new technique can be a long-lasting reminder of a good vacation.
A vacation last year to Baja California added something new to the souvenir recipe collection. In between beach stays along the Sea of Cortez, we veered inland to be the guests at a small mango orchard. The setting was spectacular: The craggy mountains of the Sierra de la Laguna formed the backdrop for the green orchard, which was home to a variety of birds and other animals that were the only soundtrack to the off-the-grid adventure. At night, the remote location was so dark that it seemed that every star in the cosmos was visible.
Marta, the guesthouse operator, set up chairs in the best vantage point for watching the stars come out, giving us small flashlights for navigating the sound-filled darkness. It turned out that she had something even more delightful planned for the next morning, though. Making our way to her small house for breakfast was easy, because all we had to do was follow the smell of coffee and something else, something unfamiliar. That something new was enfrijoladas, a simple breakfast of corn tortillas folded around a slice of cheese and bathed in a bean sauce. Marta was happy to share her technique, and it adapted easily to an American kitchen (And to the use of canned beans, but don’t tell Marta.)
A recent trip to New York City also added a recipe to the collection. It was a warm spring weekend, and New Yorkers were celebrating both the weather and the abating of Covid, crowding the restaurants across the city. In SoHo, outdoor cafes were on every sidewalk, and one of the most intriguing was Zooba, which offered Egyptian street food in a colorful setting. Zooba featured regional dishes from Cairo, Aswan and interior Egypt, many of which were similar to other Mediterranean dishes, but with a spicier spin. The Aswani sauce at Zooba was a fiery concoction that even a Texan could find challenging, but the antidote was a cooling yogurt-based dip studded with Kalamata olives. Olive labna was served with pita-like rounds of bread for dipping, but it also makes a good sandwich spread or bagel topping.
There are still plenty of recipes to discover right here in Texas, too. The venerable Paisano Hotel in Marfa loves to share its history, especially about its time hosting Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean when “Giant” was filmed nearby in the 1950s, and is also happy to share the recipe for their Bandana Room Lemon Pie. Much of the food at the Paisano is updated versions of Texas classics, like pistachio-crusted chicken-fried steak, but their lemon pie sticks to its original classic recipe. It comes together easily, so you can make it and still feel like you’re on vacation.
