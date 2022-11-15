As the holidays approach, many of us are pulling out spices that may not have been used all summer. One of those, cardamom, adds a “warm” note to dishes, especially baked goods. This year, though, that warm feeling may last a little longer, because America’s largest spice company is partnering with cardamom growers to make growing the spice a pathway out of poverty for Guatemalan farmers.
In September McCormick and Company announced a new collaboration with international development nonprofit Heifer International that will enable more than 100,000 farmers to improve their lives while still living and farming in the cloud forests and tropical jungles.
Cardamom is the world’s third most expensive spice (after saffron and vanilla) but the Guatemalan farmers faced so many intermediate steps to selling their crop that they reaped almost none of the rewards. Heifer International helped the farmers bargain collectively direct with McCormick so that they could earn enough to support their families and invest in environmentally-friendly equipment.
Guatemala exports more cardamom than any country in the world, and a surprising amount of it goes to Scandinavia and countries with a strong Nordic heritage. Cardamom, the “queen of spices,” has a unique, earthy flavor that mixes hints of pepper, lemon, mint and sweetness. Fans of warm drinks have no doubt encountered it, since it’s a component of chai tea, mulled wine and fall favorite pumpkin spice latte.
It’s probably that warming aspect that makes it such a staple of Scandinavian cooking. In a climate whose frigid winters call for every source of warmth available, it makes sense to add cardamom to bread, cookies and cakes as well as hot drinks.
Cardamom cookies are a Scandinavian staple, in forms ranging from sand tart-like balls dredged in powdered sugar to more austere doughy braids. The strategy in cooking with cardamom is to use just enough to be detectable but not enough to be easily identifiable. Cardamom is meant to enhance other flavors more than serve as a standout in baked goods.
Lentils are a good foil for spices of all kinds, and cardamom can play a supporting role in lentil soup. Combining it with cinnamon and ginger might seem like veering toward a sweet dish, but the addition of cumin pulls the flavor mix back into savory territory. While lentil soup is easy to make, its timing depends on the kind of lentils used; smaller red or yellow lentils will cook quicker than the larger brown or green ones.
When used in a glaze for fish, cardamom moves a bit closer to center stage, but still blends with the distinct flavors of maple syrup, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper to make an earthy coating that enhances the salmon’s flavor. The maple syrup creates a thin, crispy coating that adds another texture to the fish, and the glaze comes together without chopping or slicing anything, making it the quickest upgrade a fish could have.
If there’s no cardamom in the pantry, a mix of cinnamon and nutmeg is a passable, but not exact, substitute. On the other hand, knowing that buying a jar can help some impoverished farmers and save Central American cloud forests might be enough to add cardamom to the shopping list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.