As the holidays approach, many of us are pulling out spices that may not have been used all summer. One of those, cardamom, adds a “warm” note to dishes, especially baked goods. This year, though, that warm feeling may last a little longer, because America’s largest spice company is partnering with cardamom growers to make growing the spice a pathway out of poverty for Guatemalan farmers.

In September McCormick and Company announced a new collaboration with international development nonprofit Heifer International that will enable more than 100,000 farmers to improve their lives while still living and farming in the cloud forests and tropical jungles.

