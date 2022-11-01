It used to be that fall was when the new models of cars were unveiled, but now the fall season is when new varieties of apples hit the bins in the produce department. It can take years to develop a new apple, cross-breeding various strains to get the perfect combination of consumer-desired traits, but once the new varieties are on the market, it doesn’t take long for them to develop a following.

The last generation of apple varieties had fusty names like Pink Lady, Cameo, Gala and Granny Smith. This year’s newcomers have more descriptive names that help buyers find the characteristics that most appeal to them individually, whether its crispness, sweetness or flavor. Ambrosia, Cosmic Crisp, Sugar Bee, SweeTango and Juici all provide ample clues even before the first bite.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

