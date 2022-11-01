It used to be that fall was when the new models of cars were unveiled, but now the fall season is when new varieties of apples hit the bins in the produce department. It can take years to develop a new apple, cross-breeding various strains to get the perfect combination of consumer-desired traits, but once the new varieties are on the market, it doesn’t take long for them to develop a following.
The last generation of apple varieties had fusty names like Pink Lady, Cameo, Gala and Granny Smith. This year’s newcomers have more descriptive names that help buyers find the characteristics that most appeal to them individually, whether its crispness, sweetness or flavor. Ambrosia, Cosmic Crisp, Sugar Bee, SweeTango and Juici all provide ample clues even before the first bite.
The current hot newcomer of the apple world is the Cosmic Crisp. The apple got its first name for the starry yellow flecks on its dark red skin, and its surname for its crunchiness, which it keeps for an entire winter in cold storage. Like the last superstar apple, Honeycrisp, it shines in fresh preparations where its flavor can stand out, as in salads and charcuterie trays. It has one big advantage over Honeycrisp, in that it has been bred to resist oxidizing and turning brown, keeping its visual appeal for a longer time after being cut.
Actually most of the newer varieties have been bred to slow down the process of turning brown, making them good additions to fruit salads, cheese plates and other uncooked uses. Most of them are equally good when cooked, though Juici may release enough juice to make baked goods soggy.
Many recipes specify using Granny Smith apples. The distinctive green apples are considered too tart by many to be eaten raw, but their dense texture holds up well to heat, turning into soft fruity bites that aren’t mushy. Another way to avoid mushy, overcooked apples is to keep the peel intact. Not only does the peel help to hold apple chunks together, it provides many of the nutrients of the apple. AN unpeeled apple has nearly double the fiber, 25 percent more potassium and 40 percent more vitamin A than its peeled counterpart.
The sweetness and strong fruit flavors of most apple varieties make any of them a good partner with pork. Roast Pork Loin with Apples mixes apples, onions, carrots and celery to create a savory compote to serve on top of lean slices of pork.
Apples and Cheddar cheese are another popular combination, and when paired in biscuits, they create a fall-friendly bread that can be served for breakfast, alongside soup or stew, or sliced open to hold sandwich filling.
Starting the day with an apple can also take the form of a hot bowl of oatmeal. Although twenty minutes of preparation may be more than some folks can allot on a busy morning, it’s also possible to make multiple servings in a less-busy day and re-heat a single serving at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.