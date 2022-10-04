In the fall, when pumpkins and pumpkin spice crowd their way into every corner of the grocery store, it’s easy to overlook one of the other orange mainstays. Sweet potatoes shouldn’t be overlooked at any time of the year, though, since they are packed with healthy nutrients and lend themselves to a wide variety of preparations.
Many people associate sweet potatoes with the sugary, marshmallow-topped casserole that accompanies many holiday meals, but there are plenty of ways to fix sweet potatoes without piling on more sugar. Baked sweet potatoes have enough natural sugars to satisfy a sweet tooth, but do so in a way that adds fiber, vitamins and potassium in a low-calorie package.
A medium-size sweet potato clocks in at just a hundred calories, but contains more than 100 percent of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, the vitamin important to vision, bone development and immune function. (Good luck finding a medium-sized sweet potato, though; the produce section skews toward massive tubers that can weigh more than a pound. For portion control, half of a big sweet potato is more realistic.)
A sweet potato baked in its skin has more fiber than a serving of most oatmeals. In fact a baked sweet potato can be a good substitute for breakfast oatmeal; like oatmeal, it makes a hot, filling breakfast. Just like oatmeal, there’s an “instant’ version for busy mornings: it takes 5-8 minutes to microwave one for an easy, quick and nutritious breakfast. After piercing the skin several times, place the sweet potato on a plate and microwave on “High” until the skin puffs and a pick or knife slides into the middle easily.
For a more polished presentation of baked sweet potatoes, thin slices of peeled sweet potatoes are stacked in muffin tins and cooked to create individual servings perfect for a buffet or fall dinner. For anyone without a muffin tin, the stacks can be baked on a rimmed baking sheet, with a skewer holding each stack in place.
Any leftover whole potatoes can be peeled and used in other recipes, including sweet breads that call for mashed fruit. Mashed sweet potatoes can substitute for mashed bananas in any banana bread or muffin recipe, though a recipe that includes baking spices that pair well with the sweet potato’s warm flavor profile, like cinnamon, ginger or cloves, is even better.
That same combination with “warm” spices also works in main dishes like tacos and curries. Their natural sweetness makes sweet potatoes a good foil for smoked paprika, chipotle peppers and curry powders. A vegetarian curry that combines sweet potatoes with chickpeas and spinach blends spices and textures into a satisfying and very fall-feeling dish.
Sweet potatoes are available in stores year-round, so there’s no need to stockpile them. It’s better not to store them in the refrigerator; the closed environment can give them a hard center and unpleasant taste. Storing them in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area will keep them at their peak longer, and ready to use for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
