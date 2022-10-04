In the fall, when pumpkins and pumpkin spice crowd their way into every corner of the grocery store, it’s easy to overlook one of the other orange mainstays. Sweet potatoes shouldn’t be overlooked at any time of the year, though, since they are packed with healthy nutrients and lend themselves to a wide variety of preparations.

Many people associate sweet potatoes with the sugary, marshmallow-topped casserole that accompanies many holiday meals, but there are plenty of ways to fix sweet potatoes without piling on more sugar. Baked sweet potatoes have enough natural sugars to satisfy a sweet tooth, but do so in a way that adds fiber, vitamins and potassium in a low-calorie package.

Bernice Torregrossa: bernice92@aol.com.

