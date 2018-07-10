Dickinson
Pho Banh Mi Bistro & Grill, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Beacon Lakes Golf Club, 801 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 4335 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Ronnie’s, 4355 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Frontera Restaurant, 2301 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
B&C Quick Stop, 5204 FM 517 E. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Friendswood
The Cake Lady, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite C — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Ice Box No. 4941, 1401 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Timber Creek Golf Club, snack bar, 4554 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Galveston
Jolly Farms, farmer’s market, 2508 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Galveston Island Juice Bar, 902 Postoffice St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Zazil’s Cookie Jar, 2128 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Harborside Food Mart, 8220 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Gumbo Bar, 2107 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
The Colonel Paddlewheel, snack bar, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Tiki Food Mart, 200 Tiki Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
West End Eats, mobile unit, 4118 Kent Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Holiday Inn Express, 8628 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2227 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gordita’s Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Moody Gardens, The Garden Restaurant and IMAX concessions, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Hitchcock
Family Dollar, 6709 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Water’s Edge Bar & Bait, 7827 Second St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kemah
Cool Shack, mobile unit, 226 B Marina Bay Drive — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Kahuna Joe’s, 604 Bradford Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Marque
Gulf Greyhound Park, bar area, 1000 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
League City
CVS Pharmacy, 1295 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Quick Mart (Texaco), 2100 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Panda Express, 2930 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Starbucks, 2810 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
San Leon
El Taco Loco, mobile unit, 821 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texas City
Edo Japan, 2028 Ninth Ave. N., Suite 400 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Reef Seafood House, 1301 31st 1/2 St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Altitude Trampoline, concession stand, 1000 Emmett F. Lowery Expressway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
