We make quite a few of our food choices based on color. At the fried chicken stand, it’s a question of light or dark. At Mexican restaurants, the choice is often red or green, whether it’s for salsa or enchiladas. For chocolate, it’s white or dark (though, let’s face it, for most of us the answer to that one is “any and all.”) When ordering clam chowder, though, the color makes a big difference. Order the red, and it’s a brothy, vegetable-studded soup. Ask for the white, and get a creamy, opaque stew that hides all but a shadow of its main ingredient.
Clams were a staple of early American diets, and were plentiful along the upper Atlantic coast. It’s believed that clams were part of the first Thanksgiving feast, and Native Americans and colonists both enjoyed steaming the clams over an open fire. The colonists went a step further with the mollusks, adding them to soups and stews.
Since the early settlers often combined the clams with potatoes and broth and cooked the mixture until the potatoes disintegrated, the thick white soup eventually became known as New England clam chowder. The recipe remains much the same today, though the chowder is often thickened with cream or a white sauce base, leaving the potatoes in identifiable bite-size chunks rather than cooking down to starch.
The potato-heavy style is often now referred to as “white” rather than tagged by its new England roots, because other areas where clams are found have adopted it as well. Seattle’s Puget Sound produces distinctive, briny clams, but the local chowder tastes almost identical to the New England chowder with Atlantic clams.
No one knows exactly why the red, tomato-based version became known as Manhattan clam chowder. Its closest relative is minestrone, and Italian and Portuguese immigrants to New England popularized it in the late 19th century.
Given its Southern European heritage, it’s not surprising that the red chowder uses more herbs, particularly oregano, to add flavor to the tomato broth. Like minestrone, the red version is studded with carrots, tomatoes, and sometimes fennel or small pasta.
A distant cousin of Manhattan clam chowder has become popular in the Southwest. The Michelada, a cocktail made with beer and Clamato, a mixture of clam juice and tomato juice, has made its way from Mexico to the United States. It’s prevalent enough locally that Budweiser now makes a ready-made Bud Light Chelada with clam juice already added.
While the phrase “Clam juice” conjures up images of clams being squeezed, it’s actually a catch-all term for the liquid leftover from steaming clams. Clam juice is usually sold in bottles, and is also available as Clamato, the tomato-clam drink. Due to the popularity of micheladas, Clamato now comes in several varieties that streamline the cocktail-making process, including a spicy “picante” flavor and one with lime juice added.
Our neighbors to the south don’t have a monopoly on the tomato-and-clam combination. A Canadian signature drink is the Bloody Caesar, a riff on the Bloody Mary that is made with Clamato juice.
