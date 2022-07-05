Arecent vacation to the West Texas mountains was full of surprises. We were awestruck by the lava formations of the Davis Mountains, the desert oasis of Balmorhea State Park and the abundance of salad bars at restaurants throughout the region.
Wait, what?! The volcanos forming the mountains have been extinct for tens of millions of years, and during the pandemic, it seemed that salad bars might be extinct, too, but they’ve come roaring back everywhere we went, from the plains of Odessa and Monahans to the cool altitude of Fort Davis. The salad bars ranged from perfunctory to opulent, but they all had one thing in common: pickled beets.
Although a sizable swath of diners may insist they won’t touch beets with a ten-foot pole (Actually not a bad policy: Beet juice leaves a vivid and permanent stain on virtually any surface), it seems their addition to a salad bar is almost mandatory. There’s a good reason for that, because the beets add color and nutrition to salads and other meals. Beets are a salad-bar staple because canned beets are available year-round, and they’re one of the few vegetables that can be canned without compromising their texture or color.
It could be that the beet-averse diners just haven’t had the right kind yet. Beets are naturally sweet, and can be pickled with spices that create the perfect combination of sweet, spicy and tangy. The resulting beets can then be used condiment-style on a green salad or enjoyed as a salad on their own.
It only takes one habanero pepper to turn a dish fiery, but it’s a natural pairing for beets, joining forces with the natural sugars to form a piquant but not overwhelming spiciness. For less habanero heat, the habanero can be left whole, with a slit cut in it to allow a little of the fire to spread. Those ready to try a little more spice can slice the habanero into thick rings that can be removed before serving, and more adventurous cooks can dice it into small pieces, releasing all of the pepper’s oils.
For a different spicy flavor, horseradish gives beets a boost. Because horseradish, like beets, is a root vegetable, the combination has an earthy undertone different from the brighter flavor of a hot pepper. The popular steakhouse combination of horseradish and sour cream coats whole baby beets or beet chunks.
When used, salad bar-style, as a topping on a green salad, either pickled beets or plain, unseasoned beets can be used. More vinegary pickled beets can substitute for salad dressing, while the more neutral flavor of plain beets won’t clash with a strong salad dressing. While canned beets are the easiest to add to a salad, it’s fine to substitute fresh cooked beets instead. Beets can be roasted in the oven or quick-cooked in an Instant Pot. Cooking them whole and unpeeled minimizes the amount of juice released and reduces the possibility of staining countertops, clothes and hands.
