Sometimes it seems like zucchini growers outnumber zucchini eaters, as backyard vegetable growers are searching for more recipients for their gardens’ bounty. The old joke about locking the car so that the neighborhood gardeners can’t slip a sack of zucchini onto the front seat still holds true among avid gardeners. Once the plants hit their stride, zucchini can grow so fast that every day yields more of the green squash than the growers, and maybe their friends and neighbors, can eat.
Fortunately, it’s easy to come up with ways to incorporate zucchini into every meal of the day, starting with breakfast muffins and continuing through lunch and dinner. Zucchini lend themselves to everything from the classic batter-dipped, deep-fried treatment to a healthy roasting on the barbecue pit.
People who find zucchini to be bland and mushy may have been subjected to poorly prepared squash. Zucchini are 95 percent water, and unless some of that water is removed, the end result will reflect that high water content.
Squash lovers usually use one of two main methods for reducing the water content. In recipes that call for large pieces of zucchini, salting the white flesh of the interior liberally and waiting for ten minutes will remove some of the moisture. The salt draws out the water, which can then be absorbed with a kitchen towel or paper towel, removing the salt as well.
Many recipes call for grated zucchini, and much of the excess moisture can be removed by placing the shreds on a dish towel, rolling it up and then twisting to wring out the water. Smaller amounts can also be drained in a fine-mesh strainer.
Although each green cylinder of squash is mostly water, a cup of zucchini also packs in about a fourth of the suggested daily intake of vitamin C, a vitamin important in boosting immunity, repairing cells and slowing down the aging process. Zucchini is also rich in nutrients that contribute to eye health.
Those health benefits might be negated by dipping in batter and frying in hot oil, though, but there are plenty of ways to cook zucchini to take full advantage of the nutrients. Grilling is one of the simplest. Unpeeled zucchini, cut in thick lengthwise slices, can be placed on a hot skillet that has been sprayed with a non-stick cooking spray such as Pam or spritzed with olive oil. The slices can also be grilled on a gas or charcoal grill, but need to be watched carefully to prevent sticking.
Zucchini’s water content is an asset in muffins, keeping them moist even in a recipe that doesn’t call for oil. The chocolate muffins rely on yogurt and zucchini for moisture, and on chocolate chips and zucchini for flavor.
Zucchini also stars in a vegetarian pasta sauce that combines it with two other staples of Italian cooking, basil and Parmesan, for an easy and summery main dish that can be made year-round thanks to zucchini’s availability in the produce section, since it is grows well in other regions long past its brief overabundance locally.
