Peanut butter chicken is a freezer-friendly meal.
Friday evening’s East End Historical District Association Holiday Homes Tour offers a deep immersion in Galveston’s Victorian past, but with a glimpse at some important improvements that we enjoy in the 21st century. On December 2, visitors can tour four rarely-seen homes, all decorated for the holidays, transporting themselves to an era when the island’s residents aspired to perfectly proportioned rooms detailed with intricate finishes.
One of the Holiday Homes Tour’s showpieces is the Postoffice Street of Deanne and Terry Johnson, who have spent years restoring the 1887 structure to a condition befitting its heritage as one of the first homes on the island built by the eminent architect Alfred Muller. Since Muller’s other designs include the Letitia Rosenberg Home, the Trube Castle and an early City Hall, the Johnsons knew that it would be important to keep the Victorian tone to the house, but they also wanted a modern kitchen.
“We knew we wanted a kitchen island, and I wanted a French-door oven,” Deanna Johnson said. “We kept the same layout, but opened up the kitchen to the dining room.” In that process, the Johnsons created a wine bar between the two rooms. “Terry, built the wine cabinet,” Deanna Johnson said. “He’s a man of many talents.”
Those talents included cooking food in large quantities and freezing it so that the Johnsons could have a no-fuss meal ready after a long day of restoration work. Terry Johnson honed those cooking skills as a firefighter in Colorado. “I always cooked. When we were growing up, we’d take turns cooking, so I always knew the basics,” he explained. “Then, in the firehouse, I expanded the repertoire. Cooking was a good way to kill time.”
Deanna Johnson is also a proponent of having a freezer full of meal-ready options. “I make a few things we freeze, like mini meatloaves and mashed potatoes,” she said. “Terry makes great pizza. We’ll freeze it and then microwave it or put it in the warming oven.”
At first glance, visitors on the tour may not notice how up-to-date the kitchen is, since the Johnsons have cleared the counters of most modern touches, putting the microwave in a drawer in the island and tucking the coffee maker in a niche out of the entryway’s sight lines. New cabinets from Ikea were painted to blend into the period detail. “Terry made a lot of modifications to the cabinets, but it’s just hard to beat the quality of those basic Ikea cabinets,” Deanna Johnson said.
Tour-goers will find much to admire in other parts of the home, where the Johnsons have spent years restoring the plaster walls and detailed finishes. “We’ve been actively working on the house for years,” Deanna Johnson said. “We finished the kitchen in 2020, the dining room in 2021 and the parlor in 2022.” The restoration included intricate stenciling that Deanna Johnson completed. “I prefer finish work, because I don’t have the patience for the rough work. Fortunately, Terry does.”
The East End Historical District Association’s Holiday Homes Tour takes place Friday, December 2 from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. In addition to touring inside the four featured homes, visitors can stroll the East End Historic District’s streets laden with holiday decorations. Tickets for the tour are available online at Eventbrite and on the Association’s website, eehda.org.
