Algoa
I Love Lucy’s Café, 17722 state Highway 6, No. 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Bacliff
Jack in the Box, 4605 state Highway 146 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Crystal Beach
The Gulf Range, 1987 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dickinson
Ronnie’s, 4355 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dickinson Food Store, 2908 Dickinson Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Friendswood
Dairy Queen, 204 S. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Friends Pub, 2407 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
H-E-B, grocery/produce dept., 701 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
First Stop Food Store No. 25, 522 N. Friendswood Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Galveston
Number 13, 7809 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Galveston Island Tacos, mobile unit, 3528 Ave. O — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Filler Up Galveston, 2416 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Tampico Tropical Club, 813 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tong’s Happy Buddha, 2827 61st St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 30.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 6702 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fish Tales, 2502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Townplace Suites, 9540 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Marriott Courtyard, pool bar, 9550 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Prohibition Red’s, 2401 Church St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Hitchcock
Smiley’s Chicago Food, 7425 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
La Marque
Church’s Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Church’s Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Shell, 1001 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
League City
Burger King, 4898 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Sheri’s Southern Snocones, mobile unit, 2291 Cibola Road — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Cool Shack, mobile unit, 2122 Red Timber Court — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
San Lorenzo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 2441 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Chaboba, 2955 Interstate 45 S., Suite 2805-A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Sbarro Pizza, 3729 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Subway, 218 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dollar General, 1631 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Hometown Heroes Kitchen & Concession, 1001 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Pizza Hut, 6640 S. Shore Blvd., Suite 150 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Chick-Fil-A, 1640 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wendy’s, 1750 W. Main St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Papa John’s, 2251 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
San Leon
Taqueria Las Comadres, mobile unit, 2490 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Santa Fe
Arlan’s Market, meat dept., 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6101 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
True Health Nutrition, 12425 No. 2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texas City
Stripes Store, 2829 25th Ave. N. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 25.
Stripes Store, 3239 FM 1765 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Mark’s Corner, 2101 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Village Pizza, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.